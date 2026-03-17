Dental 3D Printing Market To Reach $10.06 Billion By 2030 Driven By Digital Dentistry Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dental 3D Printing Market by Equipment (3D Scanner, Printer), Technology (VAT Photopolymerization, LCD, FDM, SLS), Material (Resins, Metal, Ceramics, Photopolymer), Application (Crown & Bridge, Dental Models, Aligner), End User - Global Forecast to 2030.

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Dental 3D Printing Market by Equipment (3D Scanner, Printer), Technology (VAT Photopolymerization, LCD, FDM, SLS), Material (Resins, Metal, Ceramics, Photopolymer), Application (Crown & Bridge, Dental Models, Aligner), End User - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach 10.06 billion by 2030 from USD 3.96 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse



322 Market Data Tables

54 Figures 343 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Dental 3D Printing Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Stratasys (US and Israel),

3D Systems, Inc. (US),

Desktop Metal, Inc. (US),

DWS S.r.l. (Italy),

Align Technology, Inc. (US),

Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Dental 3D Printing Market.

Get Sample Pages:



The market for dental 3D printing is segmented by technology into VAT photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet printing, and other technologies. VAT photopolymerization holds the largest share of the dental 3D printing market due to its precision, versatility with various materials, and broad applicability to dental procedures.

The dental 3D printing market is categorized based on application into several segments: temporary crowns & bridges, final crowns & bridges, dental models, surgical guides, removable partial frameworks, models for clear aligners, partial dentures, complete dentures, and other applications. Dental models are crucial for modern dental work and are the most widely used application of dental 3D printing.

The dental 3D printing market can be divided by end user into three main categories: dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutions. Dental laboratories represent the largest segment of the dental 3D printing industry, driven by the increasing demand for advanced technologies in dental practices, cosmetic treatments, and high-quality products. The global market for dental 3D printing is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC Countries. North America leads the dental 3D printing market due to its well-developed healthcare system, rapid adoption of advanced dental technologies, and a strong demand for cosmetic and restorative treatments.

The incidence of dental issues, such as periodontal diseases and dental caries, is rising worldwide. This trend drives the demand for customized dental restorations and propels growth in the dental 3D printing market for items like crowns, bridges, implants, and surgical guides. 3D printing offers exceptional precision, accurately capturing intricate details and creating smooth surfaces, making it ideal for prosthetics, crowns, and detailed dental models. This technology results in better fit, aesthetics, and functionality for restorations. Unlike conventional milling or casting, 3D printing allows on-demand manufacturing directly within the dental clinic, significantly reducing patient waiting times. As a result, this advancement has increased efficiency and boosted patient satisfaction, contributing to the continued growth of the market.

Related Reports:

Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dental Consumables Market - Global Forecast to 2030