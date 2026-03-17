Starmer Tells Zelensky 'Focus Must Remain On Ukraine' Amid Iran War

MENAFN - Gulf Times) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London Tuesday that "the focus must remain on Ukraine" despite the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to his official Downing Street residence for talks after the Ukraine leader met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

"I think it's really important that we are clear that the focus must remain on Ukraine," said Starmer.

"There's obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can't lose focus on what's going on in Ukraine and the need for our support," he added.

Washington has partly rolled back sanctions against Moscow to cool oil prices sent soaring by the Middle East war, which appears to have scuttled US-led talks on ending Russia's four-year invasion.

Tuesday's meeting came after Downing Street had earlier announced that Britain and Ukraine are set to sign a defence partnership aimed at addressing the threat of low-cost drones.

Zelensky's visit in London - ahead of a trip to Spain today - comes as his European allies have vowed to keep up support for Kyiv in the conflict with Russia.

"Our resolve is unbreakable," said Starmer, reiterating the UK's long-standing backing of Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky and King Charles shook hands during a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

"I thank His Majesty and the entire Royal Family for their unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on X.

The Ukrainian leader was later due to meet Nato chief Mark Rutte in London, his spokesman said.

He was also expected to address members of the UK parliament.

Keir Starmer Volodymyr Zelensky war Iran