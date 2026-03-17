Qatar Reports Intercepting Nine Ballistic Missiles And Drones From Iran

Amman, March 17 (Petra) -- The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that Qatar was targeted on Tuesday evening by nine ballistic missiles and several drones launched from Iran.The ministry, in a statement cited by the official Qatari News Agency (QNA), said that the Qatari Armed Forces successfully intercepted all ballistic missiles and drones.

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