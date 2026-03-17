Mastercard To Buy Stablecoin Firm BVNK For $1.8 Billion

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Credit card giant Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) has agreed to buy BVNK, a British stablecoin infrastructure company, for $1.8 billion U.S.

The deal to acquire privately held BVNK includes $300 million U.S. in contingency payments, said the two companies in a news release.

The deal represents Mastercard's latest push into the cryptocurrency and stablecoin space.

Earlier in March of this year, Mastercard launched a new Crypto Partner Program that brings together more than 85 companies from across the digital asset and payments space.

BVNK will provide Mastercard with end-to-end support for digital assets and value movement across currencies, rails and regions.

London-based BVNK is a stablecoin-powered financial stack for enterprises, which moves money in seconds across more than 130 countries.

The stablecoin infrastructure provided by BVNK is currently used by companies such as Worldpay, Deel and Flywire, among others.

BVNK claims to process billions of dollars in transactions annually, though an exact dollar figure has not been disclosed publicly.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to an underlying asset, typically the U.S. dollar or price of gold. They are growing rapidly within the payments space.

MA stock has declined 4% over the last 12 months to trade at $508.50 U.S. per share.