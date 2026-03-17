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UPMC Data Disclosure Claims Investigated By Lynch Carpenter


2026-03-17 06:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynch Carpenter is investigating a possible patient data disclosure at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (“UPMC”).“UPMC said it was notified by its electronic health vendor that some patient records may have been accessed through a national network used to exchange medical information.”1“UPMC said it is notifying patients who may have been affected. While officials say that information did not include Social Security numbers, it could have included names, ages, diagnoses and medical history information.”2 If you have been notified by UPMC that your patient information was improperly accessed and want an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE
If your information was impacted by this improper access, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ....

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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