Durable Launches End-To-End AI Business Platform For Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As traditional jobs grow less stable and administrative work continues to swallow human labor, Durable today announced a major expansion of its AI platform designed to make owning a small business the default - not the exception. The updated platform goes beyond website creation to enable individuals to launch and run an entire business from a single prompt, with automatic support for discoverability, customer management, payments, and AI agents. Founder James Clift says the mission is to help more people use their expertise and creativity to propel their ideas into successful businesses.

Durable's platform is designed to help independent entrepreneurs take their business from concept to launch in minutes rather than months. Using AI, Durable equips users with the tools they need to launch a customer-facing website and business infrastructure without managing multiple tools, time-consuming research or complex setup processes.

“Traditional employment is no longer the stable choice it once was,” James Clift, Durable founder, says.“With AI, people now have the opportunity to build successful businesses without becoming marketers, developers or operational experts. Durable removes the friction of traditional business building so people can focus on their craft rather than managing complex software.”

More than three million entrepreneurs like Rebecca Hoekstra, owner of NaturePure Cleaning Co., have already used Durable to launch their businesses. Hoekstra says when she saw a neighbor ask for home cleaning services on Instagram, she decided to start her own natural, non-toxic cleaning business. What began as a side hustle became a fully booked enterprise within a year.“Durable didn't just help me get started; it's become part of the daily operation of my business,” Hoekstra said.“I love that I don't need to juggle multiple systems. From managing clients to invoicing, everything's right there.”

Founded in 2022, Durable began as an AI-powered website builder and has launched more than 10 million websites for customers worldwide. Recognizing that today's entrepreneurs require more support than websites alone, the company has expanded its offerings to provide a comprehensive AI-powered business builder.

Beyond website creation, Durable's expanded platform enables users to launch and run an entire business from a single prompt. Entrepreneurs describe their business in plain language and generate a branded online presence. The platform includes built-in SEO and GEO, helping customers get discovered on ChatGPT and Google search. It also features AI agents that automate key business workflows like social media marketing, research, and business analysis.

Durable's commitment to help eliminate friction for independent entrepreneurs extends beyond just product design and digital tools. As part of its expanded capabilities, Durable offered 500 free subscriptions to laid-off Amazon employees to support workers exploring business ownership after job loss.

“We believe everyone can be an entrepreneur. People with real skills shouldn't be locked out of business ownership because of timing or cost,” Clift says.“This is one way we're lowering the barrier for people who are ready to take that step.”

Durable also launched an updated free tier that allows users to start a business online without upfront costs. The plan is intended to help new entrepreneurs validate their ideas and find early customers before committing to paid tools.“Our focus is on helping people build businesses that last,” Clift says.“AI should handle the busywork so people can focus on serving customers and generating sustainable revenue.”



The expanded platform is available now. For more information, visit durable.

About Durable

Durable is an AI-powered business builder that enables anyone to start, run and grow a real business in the shortest time possible. Founded to make business ownership accessible to everyone, Durable has helped more than three million users launch service-based businesses by automating core infrastructure, including website, marketing, customer management and operations, in a single platform. The company operates with a team of about 20 people, demonstrating AI's ability to scale entrepreneurship globally. Durable's mission is to make owning a business easier than having a job, and its vision is a future where everyone can own a business and build economic independence on their own terms.

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