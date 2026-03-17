Marex Group Plc Provides Details For Upcoming Investor Day On March 26, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc ('Marex', NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, provides details for its upcoming Investor Day being held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on March 26, 2026. The event will feature presentations from Ian Lowitt, CEO, Rob Irvin, CFO, and other senior leadership.

What: Marex Group plc Investor Day 2026 When: Thursday, March 26, 2026

9:00am – 12:30pm EST Where: Nasdaq MarketSite, New York

A light breakfast will be held from 8:30am and the event will be followed by an informal lunch.

The event will take place at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, and a live stream of the event will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast here, or through the 'News & Events' section of the Marex investor website at marex.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit .

Enquiries please contact:

Marex: Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

... / ...

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

...