Healthequity Reports Record Revenue, Earnings And New Hsas From Sales For Fourth Quarter And Year Ended January 31, 2026, Resulting In Raised Fiscal 2027 Outlook
|(in thousands, except par value)
|January 31, 2026
|January 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|318,927
|$
|295,948
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $924 and $2,070 as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively
|123,696
|118,006
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|69,658
|63,795
|Total current assets
|512,281
|477,749
|Property and equipment, net
|3,177
|3,239
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|36,310
|43,185
|Intangible assets, net
|1,097,172
|1,204,658
|Goodwill
|1,648,145
|1,648,145
|Other assets
|83,247
|71,574
|Total assets
|$
|3,380,332
|$
|3,448,550
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|12,159
|$
|14,361
|Accrued compensation
|60,392
|69,330
|Accrued liabilities
|74,388
|62,631
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,911
|10,001
|Total current liabilities
|156,850
|156,323
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|957,379
|1,056,301
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|34,190
|42,219
|Other long-term liabilities
|31,007
|22,962
|Deferred tax liability
|93,710
|55,834
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,116,286
|1,177,316
|Total liabilities
|1,273,136
|1,333,639
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 85,007 and 86,536 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively
|8
|9
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,916,989
|1,905,628
|Accumulated earnings
|195,906
|209,274
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(5,707
|)
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,107,196
|2,114,911
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,380,332
|$
|3,448,550
HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of operations (unaudited)
|Three months ended January 31,
|Year ended January 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Service revenue
|$
|127,079
|$
|124,209
|$
|485,022
|$
|478,317
|Custodial revenue
|161,402
|144,133
|636,800
|545,414
|Interchange revenue
|46,105
|43,475
|191,607
|176,043
|Total revenue
|334,586
|311,817
|1,313,429
|1,199,774
|Cost of revenue
|Service costs
|88,457
|105,466
|328,507
|351,588
|Custodial costs
|11,058
|10,269
|43,821
|39,675
|Interchange costs
|6,924
|7,039
|27,985
|31,252
|Total cost of revenue
|106,439
|122,774
|400,313
|422,515
|Gross profit
|228,147
|189,043
|913,116
|777,259
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|24,923
|23,084
|95,240
|90,739
|Technology and development
|70,354
|64,654
|262,510
|239,513
|General and administrative
|33,527
|29,975
|119,933
|132,260
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|26,948
|27,002
|107,953
|111,878
|Merger integration
|1,324
|2,178
|5,024
|40,535
|Total operating expenses
|157,076
|146,893
|590,660
|614,925
|Income from operations
|71,071
|42,150
|322,456
|162,334
|Other expense
|Interest expense
|(13,269
|)
|(15,257
|)
|(57,131
|)
|(60,634
|)
|Other income, net
|3,097
|3,068
|12,107
|14,334
|Total other expense
|(10,172
|)
|(12,189
|)
|(45,024
|)
|(46,300
|)
|Income before income taxes
|60,899
|29,961
|277,432
|116,034
|Income tax provision
|11,159
|3,596
|62,231
|19,331
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$
|49,740
|$
|26,365
|$
|215,201
|$
|96,703
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.30
|$
|2.50
|$
|1.11
|Diluted
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.30
|$
|2.46
|$
|1.09
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic
|85,344
|86,677
|86,132
|86,870
|Diluted
|86,290
|88,614
|87,473
|88,828
HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)
|Year ended January 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|215,201
|$
|96,703
|$
|55,712
|Other comprehensive loss
|Cash flow hedges
|Net unrealized losses
|(5,695
|)
|-
|-
|Reclassification of net gains included in net income
|(12
|)
|-
|-
|Net change, net of income tax benefit of $1,854 for the year ended January 31, 2026
|(5,707
|)
|-
|-
|Total other comprehensive loss
|(5,707
|)
|-
|-
|Comprehensive income
|$
|209,494
|$
|96,703
|$
|55,712
HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
|Year ended January 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|215,201
|$
|96,703
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|154,657
|162,451
|Stock-based compensation
|73,063
|96,425
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,078
|2,067
|Amortization of gains on derivatives
|(16
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,576
|Deferred taxes
|39,730
|(12,836
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(5,690
|)
|(13,113
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets
|(12,663
|)
|(11,790
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|6,785
|6,664
|Accrued compensation
|(8,806
|)
|17,758
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities
|1,708
|8,888
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|(8,001
|)
|(7,779
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|48
|(7,158
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|457,094
|339,856
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs
|(46,515
|)
|(51,129
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,969
|)
|(2,084
|)
|Acquisitions of HSA portfolios
|(293
|)
|(452,241
|)
|Settlement of derivatives, net
|1,637
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(47,140
|)
|(505,454
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(100,000
|)
|(561,875
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(299,254
|)
|(121,493
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|-
|736,875
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(3,748
|)
|Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net
|867
|(1,620
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|11,412
|9,428
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(386,975
|)
|57,567
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|22,979
|(108,031
|)
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|295,948
|403,979
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|$
|318,927
|$
|295,948
HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)
|Year ended January 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Interest expense paid in cash
|$
|52,245
|$
|58,587
|Income tax payments, net
|8,042
|26,069
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation
|4,332
|5,971
|Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities
|16
|45
|Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities
|3,174
|754
|Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios
|-
|20,325
|Settlement of derivatives included in other current assets
|2,465
|-
|Exercise of common stock options receivable
|-
|10
Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)
Total stock-based compensation expense included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:
|Three months ended January 31,
|Year ended January 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cost of revenue
|$
|3,002
|$
|3,745
|$
|12,686
|$
|14,955
|Sales and marketing
|3,203
|3,750
|13,093
|15,623
|Technology and development
|5,534
|6,255
|23,167
|25,002
|General and administrative
|7,378
|7,958
|24,117
|40,845
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|19,117
|$
|21,708
|$
|73,063
|$
|96,425
Total Accounts (unaudited)
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|January 31, 2026
|January 31, 2025
|% Change
|HSAs
|10,570
|9,889
|7
|%
|New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date
|553
|471
|17
|%
|New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date
|1,040
|1,040
|0
|%
|New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date
|-
|616
|*
|HSAs with investments
|832
|753
|10
|%
|CDBs
|7,221
|7,144
|1
|%
|Total Accounts
|17,791
|17,033
|4
|%
|Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date
|17,462
|16,677
|5
|%
|Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date
|17,220
|16,302
|6
|%
* Not meaningful
HSA assets (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|January 31, 2026
|January 31, 2025
|% Change
|HSA cash
|$
|17,982
|$
|17,435
|3
|%
|HSA investments
|18,482
|14,676
|26
|%
|Total HSA Assets
|36,464
|32,111
|14
|%
|Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date
|17,090
|16,634
|3
|%
|Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date
|17,082
|16,206
|5
|%
HSA cash maturity schedule
The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our depository partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of January 31, 2026:
|Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages)
|HSA cash expected to reprice
|Average annualized yield
|2027
|$
|4.5
|1.9
|%
|2028
|2.3
|4.0
|%
|2029
|1.7
|3.6
|%
|2030
|2.4
|4.4
|%
|Thereafter
|6.4
|4.2
|%
|Total (1)
|$
|17.3
|3.6
|%
(1) Excludes $0.7 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of January 31, 2026.
Client-held funds (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|January 31, 2026
|January 31, 2025
|% Change
|Client-held funds
|$
|1,090
|$
|896
|22
|%
|Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date
|879
|798
|10
|%
|Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date
|864
|817
|6
|%
Net income reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
|Three months ended January 31,
|Year ended January 31,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|49,740
|$
|26,365
|$
|215,201
|$
|96,703
|Interest income
|(2,768
|)
|(3,033
|)
|(11,729
|)
|(13,914
|)
|Interest expense
|13,269
|15,257
|57,131
|60,634
|Income tax provision
|11,159
|3,596
|62,231
|19,331
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,733
|12,180
|46,703
|50,573
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|26,948
|27,002
|107,953
|111,878
|Stock-based compensation expense
|19,117
|21,708
|73,063
|96,425
|Merger integration expenses
|1,324
|2,178
|5,024
|40,535
|Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract
|1,981
|1,730
|7,840
|6,745
|Costs associated with unused office space
|716
|836
|2,945
|3,244
|Other
|(329
|)
|(35
|)
|(378
|)
|(403
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|132,890
|$
|107,784
|$
|565,984
|$
|471,751
Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)
|Outlook for the year ending
|(in millions)
|January 31, 2027
|Net income
|$239 - 246
|Interest income
|(8)
|Interest expense
|46
|Income tax provision
|85 - 88
|Depreciation and amortization
|48
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|103
|Stock-based compensation expense
|89
|Merger integration expenses
|5
|Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract
|9
|Costs associated with unused office space
|2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$618 - 628
Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)
|Three months ended January 31,
|Year ended January 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|49,740
|$
|26,365
|$
|215,201
|$
|96,703
|Income tax provision
|11,159
|3,596
|62,231
|19,331
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|60,899
|29,961
|277,432
|116,034
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|26,948
|27,002
|107,953
|111,878
|Stock-based compensation expense
|19,117
|21,708
|73,063
|96,425
|Merger integration expenses
|1,324
|2,178
|5,024
|40,535
|Costs associated with unused office space
|716
|836
|2,945
|3,244
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|1,576
|Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP
|48,105
|51,724
|188,985
|253,658
|Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP
|109,004
|81,685
|466,417
|369,692
|Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)
|27,251
|20,421
|116,604
|92,423
|Non-GAAP net income
|81,753
|61,264
|349,813
|277,269
|Diluted weighted-average shares
|86,290
|88,614
|87,473
|88,828
|GAAP net income per diluted share
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.30
|$
|2.46
|$
|1.09
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.69
|$
|4.00
|$
|3.12
|(1)
|The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)
|Outlook for the year ending
|(in millions, except per share data)
|January 31, 2027
|Net income
|$239 - 246
|Income tax provision
|85 - 88
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|324 - 334
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|103
|Stock-based compensation expense
|89
|Merger integration expenses
|5
|Costs associated with unused office space
|2
|Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP
|199
|Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP
|523 - 533
|Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)
|131 - 133
|Non-GAAP net income
|$392 - 400
|Diluted weighted-average shares
|86
|GAAP net income per diluted share (2)
|$2.78 - 2.85
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2)
|$4.56 - 4.65
|(1)
|The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
|(2)
|GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.
Certain terms
|Term
|Definition
|HSA
|A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
|CDB
|Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and“HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
|HSA member
|Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
|Total HSA Assets
|HSA members' custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
|Client
|Our employer clients.
|Total Accounts
|The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
|Client-held funds
|Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
|Network Partner
|Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
|Non-GAAP net income
|Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.
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