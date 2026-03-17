Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
Endeavor Group is a global sports and entertainment conglomerate. The Endeavor Group class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period orchestrated a unified scheme to depress minority bargaining power and the value realizable by the unaffiliated public shareholders, while insiders captured future upside through rollovers and separate benefits. Defendants allegedly orchestrated this scheme by, among other things: (i) rejecting a“majority of the minority” vote on the merger and closing by controller written consent; (ii) locking-in a $27.50 cash-out merger consideration without any collar or contingent value right and offering only a de minimis dividend to shareholders that they shared with themselves; and (iii) disseminating a misleading Information Statement on January 15, 2025 that spoke in present tense about“fairness” and“best interests” to unaffiliated shareholders while relying on Centerview Partners, LLC's fairness opinion with analysis frozen“as of” March 2024 and omitting material contemporaneous information needed to render those assertions not misleading.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
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310-692-8883
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