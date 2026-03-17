Former CIA Advisor Releases New Video Warning April 29 Could Mark A Turning Point For The AI Boom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New presentation examines the massive wave of investment behind artificial intelligence - and why some analysts believe the technology sector may soon face a critical stress test

Baltimore, MD, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation warning that the rapid rise of artificial intelligence may be creating serious financial stress beneath the surface of the tech sector.

The newly available briefing looks at how the global rush to build AI systems has triggered one of the biggest waves of tech spending in recent history. Companies across the sector are pouring billions of dollars into computing networks, advanced chips, and large data centers needed to run modern AI models.

Rickards' presentation argues that this surge in spending has created a deeply connected web of companies, financing, and infrastructure that could become more fragile if the AI boom starts to lose momentum.

The video also points to an upcoming industry moment Rickards believes may offer a clearer view into the financial pressure building behind the AI trade.

The Rush to Build AI

Artificial intelligence has become one of the fastest-growing areas of spending in the tech world.

Companies around the world are investing heavily in computing power, hardware, and cloud systems to build and run more advanced AI tools.

Rickards explains how this race has pushed companies to spend aggressively in order to keep up with rivals, creating what he suggests may be a dangerous buildup of cost and risk.

The presentation looks at how billions of dollars are now being committed to support AI growth - and why that may not be sustainable forever.

A Market Built on Tight Connections

The presentation also looks at how the AI industry depends on a tightly linked group of companies.

AI developers rely on chipmakers, cloud providers, data center operators, and other infrastructure players to keep their systems running.

Rickards explains how these connections may help speed up growth, but they can also make the sector more exposed if problems show up in one key area.

The presentation suggests that when so many companies depend on the same flow of money and infrastructure, the damage may spread faster if pressure begins to build.

Looking Back at Earlier Bubbles

The briefing also compares today's AI surge to earlier periods of heavy spending around new technology.

Rickards reviews how past breakthroughs - including the early internet boom - were often followed by sharp resets when excitement, expectations, and spending moved too far ahead of reality.

By comparing those earlier moments to today's AI buildout, the presentation frames the current environment as one that may carry similar warning signs.

Why Rickards Believes This Matters Now

Rickards argues that the AI boom deserves closer attention because the size and speed of the spending have become hard to ignore.

As more money flows into the same trade and more companies become tied to the same buildout, the presentation raises questions about how stable the system really is if growth slows or confidence begins to crack.

The session presents these developments not as a simple story of innovation, but as a warning that the AI boom could carry wider market consequences if things start to unwind.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Over the course of his career, Rickards has advised senior officials at institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the U.S. Treasury on issues involving financial markets and economic strategy.

Rickards' research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial research publisher that produces educational market analysis and economic commentary focused on major global trends. Paradigm Press maintains a strong reputation among readers and currently holds a 4.8-star rating on Google, reflecting nearly two thousand reviews from individuals who follow the firm's research and analysis.

The company focuses on delivering in-depth insights designed to help audiences better understand the forces shaping markets, technology, and the modern economy.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...