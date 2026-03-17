Colombia FDI Hits Lowest Start Since 2021

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Colombia FDI totaled $1.3 billion in the first two months of 2026, a 21.2% decline from the same period last year and the lowest opening since 2021

- Oil and mining accounted for 83% of all FDI inflows at $1.08 billion, while all other sectors collapsed 45.3% - signaling a dangerous narrowing of the investment base

- Remittances have now exceeded FDI for 22 consecutive months, underscoring the structural shift in Colombia's foreign exchange flows

Colombia FDI flows opened 2026 at their weakest level in five years, deepening a structural decline that has erased nearly a third of the capital the country attracted at its peak just two years ago. The Banco de la República reported that foreign direct investment totaled $1.296 billion in January and February combined, a 21.2% drop from $1.645 billion in the same period of 2025 and well below the $1.477 billion average for first bimesters since 2002. The Rio Times, a Latin American financial news outlet, examines what the investment drought means for Latin America's fourth-largest economy as it heads into a pivotal election year.

Colombia FDI: Oil Dominance, Broader Collapse

The sectoral breakdown reveals a troubling concentration. Of the $1.296 billion that entered Colombia in the first two months, $1.084 billion - or 83% - came from petroleum and mining. That itself represents a 13.8% decline from the $1.256 billion the extractive sector attracted in the same period of 2025. But the real alarm is in everything else: non-oil, non-mining FDI collapsed 45.3%, falling to roughly $212 million from $389 million a year earlier. Manufacturing, services, technology, and other sectors that Colombia needs to diversify its economy are attracting less foreign capital than at any point in recent memory.

José Ignacio López, president of the Anif research institute, said the decline reflects a structural erosion of investor confidence. Major recipient sectors like hydrocarbons and mining "are not finding the climate of confidence necessary to attract capital," he told La República. Diego Montañez-Herrera of Universidad EAFIT noted that the non-oil collapse is the more concerning signal, arguing it should feature prominently in Colombia's presidential campaign debate given that foreign investment has fallen to levels last seen a decade ago.

Remittances Overtake Investment - for 22 Months

Perhaps the most striking data point is that remittances have exceeded FDI for 22 consecutive months. February remittances reached $1.251 billion, growing 12% year-on-year and bringing the two-month total to $2.393 billion - nearly double the FDI figure. The last time FDI surpassed remittances was April 2024, when investment hit $1.565 billion. The inversion of this relationship underscores how Colombia's foreign exchange inflows have shifted from productive capital toward consumption-driven transfers from diaspora workers.

The trajectory of Colombia FDI since the 2023 peak of $13.2 billion in annual FDI has been consistently downward: $10.7 billion in 2024, $9.2 billion in 2025, and now a 2026 that is tracking even lower. David Cubides, chief economist at Banco de Occidente, suggested that elevated oil prices - Brent was trading above $102 per barrel Monday - could provide a medium-term lift for extractive-sector investment. But analysts widely agree that the broader challenge is rebuilding investor confidence in sectors beyond hydrocarbons: electricity generation and transmission, financial services, and the energy transition industries that Colombia's government has championed rhetorically but that international capital has so far been reluctant to fund.