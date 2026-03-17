Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, March 17, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT Nightlife Desk Jaques Morelenbaum pays tribute to João Gilberto at Blue Note Rio · Carioca da Gema runs Tuesday samba in Lapa · Three days until Lollapalooza 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Tuesday night in Rio belongs to. At thein Copacabana, cellist- who recorded and toured with Tom Jobim and Caetano Veloso - joins singerand percussionistfor "Tributo João Gilberto" at 8 pm. The show promises a reading of João's aesthetic built on rhythmic rigour, silence and the absolute elegance of the song. This is part of the Blue Note Rio'sprogramming, which has filled March with nearly 30 female-led shows - tonight's tribute is a rare male headliner in the calendar. In, theopens at 7:30 pm with its Tuesday samba session - show at 8:30 pm, no reservation needed, the Happy Hour runs free from 6:30 pm with caipirinha and cerveja promos. Down the street, thehas been running samba every day since 2005 - doors at 6 pm, no cover, roda from 8 pm. The Lapa double of Carioca da Gema and Beco do Rato is the classic Tuesday move. Tomorrow brings the firstto Rio:at the Qualistage in Barra da Tijuca. The festival itself lands in São Paulo Friday through Sunday. This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Clear skies - 28°C, 5% rain. Summer holds. Bossa Nova · Jazz · João Gilberto Blue Note Rio - Tributo João Gilberto → Copacabana · Av. Atlântica, 1910 · 8 pm · Tickets via Eventim Samba · Lapa · Happy Hour Carioca da Gema - Tuesday Samba → Lapa · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 · Doors 7:30 pm · Show 8:30 pm Samba de Raiz · No Cover · Daily Beco do Rato - Samba Every Night → Lapa · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 · From 6 pm · No cover Botequim · Late Kitchen · Lapa Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 → Lapa · Av. Mem de Sá, 96 · Open daily · Kitchen until late 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Blue Note Rio - Tributo João Gilberto · Jaques Morelenbaum, Fred Martins, Marcelo Costa 8:00 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Tickets via Eventim · Happy Hour calçadão from 5 pm (free) 2 Carioca da Gema - Tuesday Samba · Lapa Doors 7:30 pm · Show 8:30 pm · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa · Happy Hour free entry 6:30–8:30 pm 3 Beco do Rato - Samba de Raiz · No Cover · Lapa From 6:00 pm · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · No cover · Roda from 8 pm · Closes midnight 4 Nova Capela - Botequim · Kitchen Until Late Open daily · Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa · Cabrito assado, chope, caipirinhas · Since 1903 5 Bip Bip - Sidewalk Roda · Copacabana R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana · Check day-of for Tuesday roda · From 8 pm · Free 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Blue Note Rio - Tributo João Gilberto Bossa Nova · Jazz

The Blue Note Rio tonight presents "Tributo João Gilberto" - a concert that celebrates the legacy of one of the most influential artists in Brazilian music. On stage, three musicians whose trajectories connect directly with the universe of the master: Jaques Morelenbaum on cello, who recorded and toured with both Tom Jobim and Caetano Veloso and whose sound helped define the post-bossa nova chamber aesthetic; Fred Martins on voice and guitar, one of the most refined interpreters of the Brazilian songbook working today; and percussionist Marcelo Costa, whose touch matches the minimalist rhythmic language that João Gilberto made sacred. The show proposes a deep and sensitive reading of João's aesthetic: the rhythmic rigour, the economy of gesture, the value of silence, and the absolute elegance of the song. One session only tonight at 20h. The Blue Note opens its calçadão bar and piano bar from 17h for free-entry Happy Hour - the Copacabana beachfront at golden hour, Heineken in hand, before the show. Tickets via Eventim. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde (Line 1-Red) or Siqueira Campos.

Tue 8 pm · Tickets via Eventim Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Happy Hour calçadão from 5 pm · Free 2Carioca da Gema - Tuesday Samba Samba · MPB

The Carioca da Gema runs its Tuesday samba session tonight - one of the most reliable nights on the Lapa circuit. The historic casarão on Av. Mem de Sá has been presenting samba, choro and MPB since 2000, and it remains one of the first names on any Rio nightlife list. Doors at 19h30, show at 20h30. The Happy Hour programme launched this season runs from 18h30 to 20h30 with free entry, dose dupla de caipirinha de limão, cerveja Original at R$12.99 and 50% off selected petiscos - arrive during this window and you skip the cover entirely. After 20h30, the cover applies (typically R$30–40 on weekdays). The crowd on Tuesdays is looser and more local than the Friday and Saturday peak - regulars, musicians from other venues winding down, a few tourists who did their homework. Table reservation recommended for groups; walk-ins fine at the bar or standing. The venue sits at the heart of Lapa, walkable from Beco do Rato and Nova Capela. Metro Cinelândia (Line 1-Red) or Carioca (Lines 1/2).

Tue doors 7:30 pm · Show 8:30 pm Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa Happy Hour free 6:30–8:30 pm 3Beco do Rato - Samba de Raiz · No Cover Samba · Botequim

If the Carioca da Gema is Lapa's polished showcase, the Beco do Rato is its raw nerve. Since 2005, Márcio Pacheco's tiny bar on Rua Joaquim Silva has run samba every single day - no cover, no pretence, cold beer and pastéis de angu. The Tuesday schedule runs 18h to midnight. The roda usually starts around 20h. Capacity is extremely limited - this is a small venue that fills fast, especially after 21h. Arrive early to secure a spot inside; latecomers stand in the street, which on a warm Tuesday night is part of the charm. The bar accepts card inside but cash or PIX at the door. The repertoire leans toward samba de raiz - Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Paulinho da Viola - with the house band and rotating guests. Walk from Carioca da Gema in two minutes. The Lapa double of Gema into Beco is the classic weeknight move in Rio. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca.

Tue 6 pm–midnight · No cover R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa Cash, PIX, card inside · Pastéis de angu 4Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 Botequim · Late Night

Nova Capela has been open since 1903 and it operates every single day - including Tuesday. This is not a music venue in the traditional sense; it is the botequim that feeds the rest of the Lapa circuit. The cabrito assado (roast kid goat) is the signature, alongside the bolinhos de bacalhau, the caldo de feijão and the cerveja estupidamente gelada. The kitchen runs late - past midnight on weekdays. On a Tuesday, this is where you eat before or after the samba at Carioca da Gema or Beco do Rato, or where you end the night entirely if the music scene is quieter than expected. The high-ceilinged, tiled interior with its century-old mirrors and waiters in white shirts is Rio at its most timeless. No cover, no minimum. Av. Mem de Sá, 96, steps from the Arcos da Lapa. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca.

Open daily · Kitchen until late Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa No cover · Cabrito assado · Since 1903 5Bip Bip - Sidewalk Roda · Copacabana Choro · Samba · Free

Bip Bip is a tiny bar on Rua Almirante Gonçalves, 50, in Copacabana - the kind of place that has no sign, no stage, no sound system, and no cover. The music happens on the sidewalk, with musicians and listeners gathering around a single table. Tuesday is typically a choro or samba night, but the schedule is informal and depends on who shows up. Check the bar's WhatsApp or pass by after 20h. If the roda is on, this is Rio at its most authentic - beer from the fridge, music from the heart, the neighbourhood listening from balconies above. If you are at the Blue Note for the João Gilberto tribute at 20h, Bip Bip is a ten-minute walk for a late-night coda. The bar operates on a BYO-chair, stand-in-the-street basis. Keep valuables close. Metro Siqueira Campos.

From 8 pm · Free · Check day-of R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana Sidewalk roda · No sign · No cover 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 5:00 pm - Blue Note Rio Happy Hour Start at the calçadão bar and piano bar - free entry from 17h. Copacabana beachfront, cold Heineken, the Atlantic at golden hour. Av. Atlântica, 1910. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde. 2 8:00 pm - Blue Note Rio · Tributo João Gilberto Stay for the main show. Jaques Morelenbaum on cello, Fred Martins on voice, Marcelo Costa on percussion. One session. The aesthetic of silence and elegance. Tickets via Eventim. 3 10:00 pm - Lapa · Carioca da Gema or Beco do Rato After the Blue Note, metro or taxi to Lapa. Carioca da Gema's show will be rolling; Beco do Rato's roda runs until midnight. The walk between them is two minutes. Dinner at Nova Capela if hungry. 4 Late - Bip Bip or Copacabana kiosks If you stay in Copacabana instead of crossing to Lapa, Bip Bip's sidewalk roda (if running tonight) is the perfect postlude to the João Gilberto tribute. Otherwise, the boardwalk kiosks serve cold beer under the stars. 28°C, clear skies. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Tuesday is the quietest night of the week in Rio, and the late options reflect that honestly. Theruns one session only - show ends around 21h30–22h, then the venue closes. Theruns until approximately 1 am on Tuesdays. Thecloses at midnight.keeps its kitchen running late - well past midnight - and is the natural landing pad after samba.is dark tonight (opens Wednesday).runs its famed roda on Mondays, not Tuesdays.is event-dependent - check @fundicaoprogresso for tonight. The Copacabana boardwalk kiosks stay open late. In(R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166) serves cold chope and atmosphere until late - a classic Zona Sul botequim. Tomorrow:at thein Barra da Tijuca - the first Lollapalooza sideshow to reach Rio. Wednesday also brings Flávia Bittencourt at Blue Note Rio (22h30) and the reopening of Rio Scenarium for the week. 06 Plan B More today ›- Av. Atlântica, various. Open late daily. Cold beer, coconut water, petiscos with the ocean breeze. The 28°C clear night makes the calçadão irresistible. Walk from the Blue Note in either direction. ›- R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon. The classic corner bar with cold chope and Zona Sul regulars. Open late on weekdays. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4-Yellow), but ride-hailing is easier late at night. ›- Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca. March 18. Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm. Pista from R$245 (meia) via Ticketmaster. The first Lolla sideshow to reach Rio. ›- Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo. Doors 7 pm, show 9 pm. Tickets via Ticketmaster. The hip-hop legends close their Brazilian run the day after Lollapalooza ends. ›- March 20–22, Autódromo de Interlagos, São Paulo. Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde, Chappell Roan, Tyler the Creator, Deftones, Skrillex. Tickets via Ticketmaster. The week's music calendar builds from here. ›- Wed 18: Bernardo Bosisio e Jorge Perez-Albela at 20h + Flávia Bittencourt "De Dominguinhos a Zé Ramalho" at 22h30. Thu 19: Mirna Rubim "Inteira" at 20h + Thati Moraes "Soul Marisa Monte" at 22h30. Fri 20: Miranda Kassin "Tiny Amy - Tributo Amy Winehouse" at 20h + Nova Orquestra toca Black Sabbath at 22h30. ›- Rio Scenarium (Wed–Sat). Pedra do Sal roda (Mondays). Fundição Progresso (check @fundicaoprogresso). Audio Rebel (event-dependent, check @audiorebel). 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide recommends the metro for the Copacabana-to-Lapa move. Line 1-Red runs Cardeal Arcoverde/Siqueira Campos (Copacabana, Blue Note) to Cinelândia or Carioca (Lapa, Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato). Last trains around midnight - check com for Tuesday schedule. Copacabana to Lapa is four stops.Clear Tuesday - 28°C, 5% rain. The summer heat holds through the evening. The Blue Note calçadão Happy Hour and the Beco do Rato street overflow both reward outdoor time. Hydrate.99 and Uber operate normally. Tuesday surge is minimal. Copacabana to Lapa is fifteen minutes. Lapa to Leblon (Jobi) is twenty minutes. Blue Note to Bip Bip is walkable (ten minutes along the beachfront).Rio de Janeiro on a Tuesday night is quieter than the weekend. Lapa's Rua Joaquim Silva and Av. Mem de Sá are well-trafficked between venues. Standard awareness applies - ride-hailing for late departures, keep valuables close at Beco do Rato when the crowd spills outside. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Blue Note · Bip Bip · Boardwalk Blue Note Rio (Av. Atlântica, 1910): Tributo João Gilberto at 8 pm, Happy Hour calçadão from 5 pm. Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50): sidewalk roda from 8 pm (check day-of). Boardwalk kiosks open late. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Lapa / Centro Samba · Botequim · The classic circuit Carioca da Gema (Av. Mem de Sá, 79): Tuesday samba, doors 7:30 pm. Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): samba daily, 6 pm–midnight, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): botequim since 1903, kitchen late. Rio Scenarium dark tonight. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Leblon / Ipanema Botequim · Zona Sul ease Jobi (R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon): classic corner bar, cold chope, late hours. The Leblon and Ipanema beach kiosks on a 28°C night. Tuesday is quiet in the Zona Sul - but the bars that are open reward the visit. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). Barra da Tijuca Lollapalooza sideshow · Tomorrow Tomorrow: Lewis Capaldi + Ruel at Qualistage (Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000), doors 6:30 pm. Pista from R$245 (meia). The Lolla sideshow circuit arrives in Rio - plan transport early, as Barra is not directly on the metro network. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note Rio · Tributo João Gilberto · Jaques Morelenbaum, Fred Martins, Marcelo Costa · 8 pm · Copacabana. Carioca da Gema · Tuesday samba · 8:30 pm · Lapa. Beco do Rato · Samba de raiz · No cover · 6 pm · Lapa. Nova Capela · Botequim since 1903 · Kitchen late. Bip Bip · Sidewalk roda · Copacabana. Tomorrow: Lewis Capaldi + Ruel · Qualistage · Barra da Tijuca. Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 · March 20–22 · Three days out.