Asia Intelligence Brief - March 17, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Japan's Finance Minister Katayama signals "bold steps" including possible FX intervention as yen hits 20-month low - Takaichi visits Trump Thursday amid Hormuz refusal and US troop redeployment from Japanese bases to the Gulf Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama signalled readiness for "bold steps" including potential market intervention on Monday as the yen hit a 20-month low against the dollar, with limited recovery despite some buying support in early Asian trading. PM Sanae Takaichi told parliament she is examining "what Japan can do independently and what is possible within the legal framework" after Trump demanded countries send warships to the Strait of Hormuz. Defence Minister Koizumi said circumstances "do not warrant military participation from Japan." Takaichi reassured Japan late Monday that the country holds approximately eight months of petroleum reserves, so "there will be no immediate disruption to the stable supply of energy." But she warned crude imports are expected to decrease significantly from around March 20. Takaichi visits Washington Thursday for what is now the most consequential Japan-US bilateral meeting in years. Reports indicate US troops are being redeployed from bases in Japan and South Korea to the Gulf, raising concerns about a security vacuum in East Asia. Japan announced an initial batch of investment projects ahead of the summit to strengthen ties. The Nikkei 225 dipped 0.1% to 53,751 on Tuesday. 2 Bank Indonesia holds at 4.75% and drops easing language - Governor Warjiyo says policy now "directed mainly toward stability"; $1.1 billion portfolio outflow in first two weeks of March; rupiah defended below 17,000/USD Bank Indonesia held its benchmark rate at 4.75% on Tuesday in a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Governor Perry Warjiyo announced the central bank has dropped previously used language about seeking room to lower borrowing costs. "We are no longer conveying the possibility of an interest rate cut," Warjiyo told a press conference, adding that policy will be "directed mainly toward stability" as the Iran war has weakened the rupiah and triggered capital outflows. Portfolio investment in the first two weeks of March showed a net outflow of $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion). The central bank tightened foreign-exchange regulations and will continue spot and NDF market interventions to hold the rupiah below the psychologically important 17,000 per dollar mark. Indonesia expects inflation to stay within the 1.5–3.5% target range in 2026–2027 and targets GDP growth of 4.9–5.7%. But elevated crude prices risk stoking inflation in the net oil-importing economy. Most economists now expect the first rate cut to be delayed until June at the earliest. Concerns over fiscal credibility under President Prabowo Subianto's spending plans have compounded the currency pressure. 3 South Korea's $350 billion US investment bill now law - state corporation to manage $200 billion in chips/energy + $150 billion shipbuilding; passed 226-8; Section 301 probe adds pressure; export price index surges 10.7% YoY South Korea's National Assembly passed 226-8 a special bill to establish a state-run investment corporation to manage Seoul's planned $350 billion (~₩490 trillion) investment in US strategic industries, including $200 billion (~₩280 trillion) in semiconductors, energy, AI and quantum computing, and $150 billion (~₩210 trillion) in shipbuilding. President Lee Jae Myung said his administration would promptly implement the law, which prioritises investments capped at $20 billion (~₩28 trillion) per year to protect foreign currency reserves. The won must strengthen to at least 1,430/USD before each annual instalment flows. The bill's passage came hours after Washington opened fresh Section 301 investigations into 16 trading partners including South Korea, adding trade pressure atop the energy crisis. South Korea's export price index surged 10.7% year-on-year, reflecting the energy and exchange rate pass-through into trade flows. Seoul is "carefully deliberating" Trump's Hormuz coalition demand. The Kospi has surged 32% year-to-date but faces heightened volatility since the Middle East conflict began. Opposition MP Son Sol warned: "We cannot be the money machine Trump wants us to be." As covered in our previous Asia Intelligence Brief, the $350 billion commitment effectively trades capital outflows for tariff protection - a bargain whose value depends on whether the won holds. 4 India's wholesale inflation accelerates to 2.13% but trade deficit narrows sharply to $27.1 billion - Reliance-backed 168,000 bpd US refinery deepens Modi-Trump alignment; LPG crisis threatens East African and Indian restaurant sectors India's wholesale price inflation accelerated to 2.13% in February from 1.81%, above the 2.0% consensus forecast, driven by food prices jumping to 2.19% from 1.55%. The data released Monday reflect pre-oil-shock conditions; the full energy pass-through is still ahead. India's trade deficit narrowed sharply to $27.1 billion (~₹2.3 trillion) from $34.7 billion (~₹2.9 trillion) as imports fell to $63.7 billion (~₹5.4 trillion), suggesting early defensive positioning by Indian firms. Trump announced on March 10 a new 168,000 barrel-per-day refinery at Brownsville, Texas, backed by India's Reliance Industries with a 20-year binding offtake agreement. The project is projected to offset $300 billion in the US-India trade deficit. The LPG supply crisis from Gulf disruptions is hitting Indian restaurants hard, with cooking fuel prices spiking. India negotiated tanker passage through Hormuz bilaterally with Tehran - the only country to successfully move oil through the strait - demonstrating Modi's diplomatic balancing act between Washington and energy security. The RBI is expected to hold rates at its next meeting as the inflation-growth trade-off sharpens. As covered in The Rio Times' Asia Intelligence Brief, India's dual-track diplomacy positions it uniquely in the current crisis. 5 Takaichi-Trump Thursday summit now Asia's most high-stakes bilateral - Japan must navigate Hormuz demands, investment package, East Asian security vacuum, and Section 301 probe simultaneously PM Takaichi's Thursday visit to Washington has escalated from a routine bilateral to the most consequential Japan-US meeting in years. Japan announced an initial batch of investment projects ahead of the summit, part of a combined Japan-South Korea $900 billion (~¥135 trillion / ~₩1.26 quadrillion) US investment commitment that Bloomberg reported on Monday. Takaichi must manage four simultaneous pressure points: Trump's Hormuz warship demand, which she has effectively refused; the investment package deliverables; the Section 301 investigation into Japanese manufacturing; and reports that US troops are being redeployed from Japan to the Gulf. LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi said Sunday the threshold for sending Japanese navy ships under existing law is "extremely high" but added he hopes Takaichi will "ascertain what President Trump's true intentions are" at the summit. Japan imports 70% of its crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Takaichi's statement that Japan has eight months of reserves provides a buffer, but the political cost of refusing to participate in a US-led security operation while requesting continued alliance protection in East Asia creates a tension that will define Thursday's talks. Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE Brent Crude ($/bbl) ~$103 ▲ +47% since Feb 28 Opened $105.26 Monday; tankers testing Hormuz; Goldman: March avg >$100, April $85; WTI $95; several ships sailed through over weekend Nikkei 225 53,751 ▼ −0.1% Yen at 20-month low; Katayama signals FX intervention; Takaichi visits Trump Thursday; US troop redeployment from Japan bases Hang Seng 25,834 ▲ +1.45% Outperforming on oil retreat; Bessent-He Paris talks; Board of Trade proposal; Trump may delay Beijing visit if Hormuz unresolved SSE Composite ~3,380 ▼ −0.3% China 45% of oil via Hormuz; Paris technical talks continue; rare earth restrictions; Section 301 probes; consumption action plan pending Kospi ~2,850 ▲ +32% YTD $350bn bill law; export prices +10.7% YoY; Section 301 probe; "carefully deliberating" Hormuz; won must hit 1,430 for investment flows RBA Cash Rate 4.10% ▲ +25bp today Split 5-4; 2nd consecutive hike; Bullock warns recession may be needed; Big Four banks expect May hike to 4.35%; CPI 3.8% BI Rate (Indonesia) 4.75% - hold; easing language dropped Policy "directed toward stability"; $1.1bn outflow in 2 wks; rupiah defended below 17,000; FX controls tightened; cut delayed to June+ India WPI 2.13% YoY ▲ from 1.81% Above 2.0% forecast; food prices 2.19%; trade deficit narrows to $27.1bn (~₹2.3T); Reliance $300bn US refinery deal; bilateral Hormuz transit Gold ($/oz) ~$5,025 ▼ slight pullback Dollar weakened modestly; risk appetite returning; geopolitical premium intact; Bitcoin topped $73,000 on safe-haven + AI sentiment JPY/USD ~152 ▼ 20-month low Katayama "bold steps"; BoJ rate 0.75% (next meeting TBD); 70% crude via Hormuz; 8 months reserves; Takaichi summit Thursday

COUNTRY INDICATOR SIGNAL Japan Yen; Takaichi summit; Hormuz Yen 20-month low; Katayama "bold steps"; 70% crude via Hormuz; 8 months reserves; Trump summit Thursday; Section 301; US troop redeployment Indonesia BI hold; rupiah; FX controls Rate 4.75%; easing language dropped; $1.1bn (~Rp 18.7T) outflow; 17,000/USD defence; Prabowo fiscal concerns; Ramadan bookings slump; net oil importer South Korea $350bn law; Section 301; Hormuz Bill passed 226-8; $20bn/yr cap; won must hit 1,430; export prices +10.7% YoY; "carefully deliberating" Hormuz; Kospi +32% YTD; NPS $40bn FX demand India WPI; trade; Reliance; Hormuz WPI 2.13% (above 2.0%); deficit narrows $27.1bn (~₹2.3T); Reliance 168K bpd US refinery; bilateral Hormuz transit; LPG crisis; RBI hold expected Australia RBA hike; recession warning Rate 4.10% (5-4 split); 2nd consecutive hike; CPI 3.8%; Bullock: recession possible; Big Four: May hike to 4.35%; refused Hormuz warships; AUD volatile China Paris talks; Trump summit; oil Bessent-He "remarkably stable"; Board of Trade proposed; 45% oil via Hormuz; Trump visit Mar 31 (may delay); rare earths; Section 301; consumption push

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 17 Bank Indonesia rate decision Held 4.75%; easing language dropped; FX controls tightened; $1.1bn (~Rp 18.7T) outflow; rupiah defence; policy "directed toward stability" Mar 17–18 US FOMC meeting Dot plot shapes all Asian rate paths; core PCE 3.1%; Goldman first cut Sept; hawkish signal extends pressure on JPY, KRW, IDR, INR Mar 19 BoJ rate decision Rate at 0.75%; hold expected; oil shock complicates Japan inflation outlook; yen intervention risk; wage negotiations 5.5%; Takaichi summit day before Mar 20 Takaichi-Trump summit - Washington Hormuz; investment; Section 301; US troop redeployment; Japan-US alliance stress test; defines bilateral relationship for 2026 Mar 31–Apr 2 Trump-Xi summit - Beijing (tentative) Board of Trade/Investment; agriculture, Boeing, energy; may be delayed if Hormuz unresolved; China 45% oil via Hormuz; rare earths; $1T+ surplus May 4 RBA next meeting Big Four expect 3rd hike to 4.35%; depends on Q1 trimmed mean CPI, oil trajectory, household spending; first 3 consecutive hikes since Mar 2023

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● Critical Hormuz - Asia Alliance Refusal Crisis Japan, Australia refuse warships; South Korea "deliberating"; US troop redeployment from Japan/Korea bases to Gulf; 70% of Japan's crude via Hormuz; 8-month reserves; Takaichi summit Thursday; Brent $103; several tankers tested passage over weekend; India only country to transit bilaterally ● Critical Asian Central Banks - Inflation Trap Deepens RBA hikes to 4.10% (split 5-4); BI holds 4.75%, drops easing language; FOMC Mar 17-18 shapes global rate outlook; BoJ next meeting critical; RBI hold expected; Philippines/India pausing cuts; Goldman first Fed cut Sept; oil shock adds 7-27bp to Asian headline CPI ● Tense US-Asia Trade Architecture Under Strain Japan + Korea $900bn combined US investment; Section 301 probes into 16 economies; IEEPA tariffs struck down by SCOTUS; 10% Section 122 replacement; Bessent-He Paris talks; Board of Trade proposed; Trump may delay Beijing visit; rare earth restrictions ● Watching Indonesia - Rupiah Defence & Fiscal Credibility BI holds 4.75%; easing language dropped; $1.1bn outflow in 2 wks; rupiah near record low; 17,000/USD defence line; FX controls tightened; Prabowo spending concerns; Ramadan bookings slump; net oil importer exposed to $100+ Brent Fast Take JAPAN Finance Minister Katayama's "bold steps" signal is the clearest FX intervention warning Tokyo has issued since the yen crisis of late 2024. The yen's 20-month low reflects a dangerous combination: the BoJ at 0.75% while the Fed holds at 3.50–3.75%, and oil above $100 widening Japan's trade deficit. Takaichi's Thursday summit with Trump is the most complex Japan-US bilateral in a generation - she must refuse Hormuz warships while requesting continued alliance protection, deliver investment projects while Section 301 probes target Japanese manufacturing, and address reports that US troops are leaving Japanese bases for the Gulf. Japan's eight months of reserves provide an energy buffer, but the political cost of refusing to participate in a US-led security operation while benefiting from US protection in East Asia creates a tension that words alone cannot resolve. INDONESIA Bank Indonesia's decision to drop easing language is the most significant monetary policy shift in Southeast Asia since the war began. Governor Warjiyo's statement that policy is now "directed mainly toward stability" is central-bank code for: rate cuts are off the table indefinitely. The $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion) portfolio outflow in two weeks and the rupiah's approach to the 17,000 per dollar line explain why. Indonesia is a net oil importer, and $100+ Brent creates a double bind - higher energy costs feed inflation while capital flight weakens the currency, making imports even more expensive. The Ramadan holiday bookings slump adds a demand-side concern: consumers are already pulling back before the full oil shock hits retail prices. TRADE South Korea's $350 billion (~₩490 trillion) investment bill passing 226-8 is a bipartisan capitulation to the logic of tariff protection. The mechanism is elegant - a state corporation managing capped annual outflows into US strategic sectors in exchange for keeping tariffs at 15% instead of 25%. But Son Sol's warning that "we cannot be the money machine Trump wants us to be" captures the fundamental anxiety: South Korea is trading $20 billion (~₩28 trillion) per year in capital outflows for market access, and the won must strengthen to 1,430/USD before each instalment flows. The Section 301 investigation launched hours after the vote tells you the pressure does not end with legislative compliance. INDIA India's dual-track diplomacy is the most sophisticated balancing act in Asian geopolitics right now. New Delhi negotiated bilateral tanker passage through Hormuz with Tehran - the only country to successfully transit - while simultaneously deepening the Modi-Trump relationship through Reliance's $300 billion US refinery commitment. The WPI acceleration to 2.13% reflects food inflation, not energy, but the oil shock is coming. The trade deficit narrowing to $27.1 billion (~₹2.3 trillion) suggests Indian firms are already defensively reducing imports. The LPG crisis, however, is the immediate humanitarian concern: East Africa and India both depend on Gulf LPG supplies that have effectively stopped flowing. MONETARY The RBA's split 5-4 decision to hike to 4.10% makes Australia the first major economy to tighten in direct response to the oil shock. Governor Bullock's warning that a recession may be necessary if inflation is not brought down echoes the most hawkish central bank rhetoric since 2022. All Big Four banks expect a third consecutive hike in May to 4.35%. The FOMC meeting opening today in Washington will determine whether the RBA is an outlier or a harbinger. If the Fed's dot plot confirms Goldman's September-first-cut forecast and shows half the Committee projecting zero cuts for 2026, every Asian central bank - from the RBI to Bank Indonesia to the Bank of Korea - will face the same question the RBA just answered: does inflation or growth come first? Developments to Watch 1- Japan's PM must navigate four simultaneous pressure points: Hormuz warship demands (refused), the investment package (Japan announced an initial batch of projects), Section 301 investigations into Japanese manufacturing, and reports of US troop redeployments from Japanese and Korean bases to the Gulf; LDP policy chief Kobayashi urged Takaichi to "ascertain what Trump's true intentions are." 2- the Fed meeting is the single most important event for Asian monetary policy this week; a hawkish dot plot showing zero or one cut for 2026 would cement the higher-for-longer rate environment that has already forced Indonesia to abandon easing language and could push the BoJ and RBI into extended holds; Goldman has pushed the first Fed cut to September. 3- Bank Indonesia is intervening in spot and NDF markets while tightening FX regulations; $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion) left in two weeks; Prabowo's spending plans add fiscal credibility concerns; the central bank said it will "evaluate in accordance with the dynamics going forward," leaving future policy uncertain. 4- the law takes effect in approximately three months; Seoul must strengthen the won to 1,430/USD before releasing each $20 billion (~₩28 trillion) annual instalment; the National Pension Service's $40 billion (~₩56 trillion) in foreign equity demand in 2025 already weakened the won; project selection will be coordinated between Korean and US trade authorities. 5- India is attempting to get six additional oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz after successfully negotiating bilateral passage with Tehran; other countries are trying back-channel diplomacy with Iran; the success or failure of these transits will determine whether the strait reopens through diplomacy or requires the military coalition Trump is demanding. 6- the IEA warned that LPG use in cooking and heating, especially in India and East Africa, is at risk as Gulf exports have near-halted; Qatar's state energy firm halted production at two main LNG facilities; Indian restaurants face acute cooking fuel shortages; the humanitarian dimension of the Hormuz crisis is most visible in the LPG supply chain. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players- Japan's PM faces the most complex bilateral meeting in a generation when she visits Washington on Thursday; she has effectively refused Trump's Hormuz warship demand while leaving the door open to "what Japan can do independently"; her statement that Japan holds eight months of petroleum reserves was designed to reassure domestic audiences, but the political cost of declining US requests while relying on US security guarantees in East Asia - especially as troops are redeployed from Japanese bases - creates a tension that Thursday's talks must address.- Bank Indonesia's Governor delivered the clearest statement of monetary policy paralysis in Southeast Asia by dropping easing language and declaring policy "directed mainly toward stability"; the $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion) portfolio outflow in two weeks and the rupiah's approach to 17,000/USD forced his hand; his revelation that BI is tightening FX regulations and intervening in spot and NDF markets shows the central bank is fighting on multiple fronts simultaneously.- Japan's Finance Minister signalled "bold steps" including possible FX intervention as the yen hit a 20-month low; the intervention warning is the most direct since late 2024 and reflects the BoJ's limited room to tighten further with rates at 0.75% against a backdrop of $100+ oil and a hawkish Fed; currency markets will test whether the warning translates into action.- the RBA Governor made Australia the first major economy to hike rates in direct response to the oil shock, delivering a 25bp increase to 4.10% in a split 5-4 decision; her warning that putting Australia into recession could be necessary if inflation is not controlled is the most hawkish statement by any G10 central banker since the war began; the split vote reveals the genuine tension between growth risks and price stability that will define 2026 monetary policy globally.- South Korea's President pledged to promptly implement the $350 billion (~₩490 trillion) US investment law, calling it a contribution to "economic development of both South Korea and the US" and "stability of supply chains"; his framing as strategic investment rather than tariff protection reflects the political sensitivity of the commitment; the won's weakness complicates execution because each $20 billion (~₩28 trillion) annual tranche requires the currency to strengthen to 1,430/USD. Regulatory & Policy Watch 1- USTR opened new investigations into manufacturing practices after the Supreme Court struck down IEEPA tariffs; the probes give the administration an alternative legal pathway to reimpose duties; public comments due April 15 with remedies by July; the investigations add trade pressure to Asia's three largest economies simultaneously alongside the energy crisis. 2- BI announced tighter foreign-exchange regulations alongside its rate hold, expanding intervention tools and controls to defend the rupiah; the central bank will continue spot and NDF market operations both onshore and offshore; the measures compound existing concerns about capital controls deterring foreign investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy. 3- the legislation establishing a state-run investment corporation takes effect in approximately three months; it prioritises investments in shipbuilding, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, energy, AI and quantum computing, with flexibility to add sectors via presidential decree; South Korean firms will receive preference as vendors in funded US projects. 4- the RBA's split 5-4 decision left the door open for a third consecutive hike in May; all Big Four Australian banks (CBA, ANZ, NAB, Westpac) now expect 4.35%; the decision framework depends on Q1 trimmed mean CPI (due before May meeting), oil price trajectory, and household spending data; the Greens urged the Treasurer to override the decision using the 1959 Reserve Bank Act. CalendarBottom Line

Japan's Takaichi faces the most complex bilateral meeting any Asian leader has navigated since the Iraq War. She must refuse warships while requesting security guarantees, deliver investment while absorbing trade probes, and manage a yen at 20-month lows while Finance Minister Katayama signals intervention.

The Thursday summit will define whether the Japan-US alliance can absorb the strain of a war Japan did not want and a coalition it cannot join. Japan's eight months of petroleum reserves buy time. The question is whether time buys enough diplomacy to avoid the confrontation Trump is signalling.

Bank Indonesia's decision to drop easing language is the most consequential monetary policy shift in Southeast Asia since the war began. Governor Warjiyo has acknowledged what markets already knew: rate cuts are off the table as long as the rupiah is under siege. The $1.1 billion (~Rp 18.7 trillion) outflow in two weeks forced his hand.

Indonesia's predicament - a net oil importer with $100+ Brent, a weakening currency, capital flight, and a president whose spending plans concern investors - captures the impossible trilemma facing emerging market central banks across Asia.

South Korea's $350 billion (~₩490 trillion) investment law is the most expensive tariff insurance policy in trade history. The mechanism is sophisticated - capped annual outflows, currency thresholds, domestic vendor preferences - but the fundamental exchange is simple: capital for market access.

Whether this represents strategic investment or a protection payment depends on whether the won cooperates. At current levels, the 1,430/USD threshold for releasing each tranche is not met. The currency must strengthen before the money can flow, creating a circular dependency between trade policy and monetary conditions.

India's bilateral Hormuz transit is the most important diplomatic development in the energy crisis since the war began. If six more tankers pass safely, it establishes a precedent for negotiated passage that could gradually reopen the strait without the military coalition Trump is demanding.

Modi's ability to maintain relationships with both Washington and Tehran while securing energy supplies is the kind of strategic autonomy that other Asian powers aspire to but cannot replicate.

The RBA's rate hike is a warning shot for every central bank in Asia and the world. This is part of The Rio Times' daily intelligence coverage of Asia for the Latin American financial community. If oil stays elevated, the question is not whether inflation accelerates but whether central banks respond before or after expectations de-anchor.

Governor Bullock answered that question today. The FOMC meets tonight. The dot plot will tell Asia whether the RBA is alone - or simply first.