NIA Arrests US Citizen, 6 Ukrainians For Aiding Myanmar Terror Groups

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six Ukrainians and one US citizen for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them.

The accused have been identified as Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukrainian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukranian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukranian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukranian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukranian Citizen), and Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen). They have been arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (Terror Conspiracy) and BNS. Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma remanded all seven accsued in 11 days of NIA custody on Monday. NIA had sought 15 days' custody.

NIA Alleges Threat to National Security

While seeking remand, it was alleged by the NIA that the accused persons duing custody, would also show that they were in direct touch and abetted in their terrorist/ illegal activities by unknown terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles. NIA has also alleged that the accused persons, linked with ethnic armed groups, are supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. "Said aspects definitely affect the national security and interests of India," it said.

While granting 11 days remand, the court said, " So, it is not the situation that FIR does not make a whisper about illegal acts, being done by accused persons, against national security and interests of India. In other words, Section 18 of UA(P)A broadly applies."

Earlier, NIA arrested three Ukrainians from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prshant Sharma remanded seven to 11 days of NIA custody till March 27. A hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila and others, appeared for the NIA.

Details of Alleged Conspiracy

It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups. It is alleged by the NIA that they were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe via india.

Defense Opposes Custody

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey and Advocate Ankur Saigal appeared for the accused persons. They opposed the custodial remand application moved by the NIA. (ANI)

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