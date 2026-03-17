PM Modi Speaks To UAE President, Condemns Attacks On Gulf Country 'Agrees On Safe Navigation' Through Strait Of Hormuz
According to a PTI report, the two leaders held a telephonic conversation, during which they agreed that ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is crucial. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut the Strait days after the US and Israel launched strikes against Tehran, targeting its key military and naval forces. Hormuz, which is responsible for nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supply, stoked fear among traders and rattled the global energy markets, sending oil prices to $120 a barrel last week before retreating.Also Read | Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE News LIVE: PM Modi, UAE Prez discuss West Asia situation PM Modi condemns attacks on the UAE
This is the second time that PM Modi has held discussions with his UAE counterpart since the war began in late February. Condemning all attacks on the Gulf country, PM Modi agreed with Al Nahyan to restore peace, security, and stability in the region.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and conveyed advance Eid greetings." He added, "We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure."PM Modi speaks to Gulf leaders
In addition to the UAE President, PM Modi has spoken with leaders of several Gulf countries since the conflict began. This includes Iran, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.
On 3 March, days after Washington and Tel Aviv targeted Tehran and its military and naval forces, PM Modi held telephonic conversations with the Sultan of Oman and Kuwait's Crown Prince, during which he expressed concern over attacks in the region and these countries.Also Read | US-Iran conflict: PM Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman, Crown Prince of Kuwait
Additionally, PM Modi has also discussed the welfare of Indians stranded in the region or residing in these countries with different leaders. With the wider military confrontation in the region, several Gulf countries shut their airspace, sending the aviation sector into chaos.US-Iran war jolts aviation sector and rattles global oil markets
With the closure of airspace and continuous attacks on major cities like Dubai, countries in the Gulf region have been forced to suspend flights and impose airspace restrictions. Thousands of flights were reportedly cancelled just days after the war, with people from across the world stranded in the region. According to a PTI report, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today that roughly 244,000 passengers have returned from the region, with Indian airlines continuing their operations despite restrictions.Also Read | How West Asia conflict adds to Indian airlines' turbulence
On the other hand, the global energy markets have also been rattled, with traders worried about supply disruptions. Several companies across the region also imposed force majeure, a legal term preventing them from fulfilling obligations without paying a fine. The International Energy Agency (IEA) had to intervene to soothe panicked traders and, on 11 March, it announced that 400 million barrels of oil would be released by its member countries from their 1.2 billion emergency stockpile.
(with inputs from PTI)
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