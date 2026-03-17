Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Arrests 10 On Espionage Charges In Northeast

Iran Arrests 10 On Espionage Charges In Northeast


2026-03-17 03:12:42
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has arrested 10 individuals in the country's northeast on charges of espionage.

According to Tasnim news agency, the suspects were detained for allegedly gathering sensitive information, though no further operational details were disclosed.

Authorities have not released the identities of those arrested, and it remains unclear whether they are linked to foreign intelligence networks.

The arrests come as tensions escalate due to ongoing military confrontations involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned of increased espionage activities, saying hostile actors are attempting to exploit the current conflict environment.

In recent months, Iran has intensified internal security operations, particularly targeting suspected intelligence networks amid fears of infiltration and sabotage linked to regional adversaries.

Separately, Israeli strikes on Monday night reportedly killed senior Iranian official Ali Larijani, a key figure in Iran's security establishment, though full confirmation and details remain contested.

Larijani, a long-time political and security figure, held several top roles including parliament speaker and nuclear negotiator, and was considered influential within Iran's strategic decision-making circles.

The arrests and reported high-level targeting underscore the intensity of the current crisis, with both internal and external pressures shaping Iran's security landscape.

MENAFN17032026000228011069ID1110874362



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search