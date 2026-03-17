Iran Arrests 10 On Espionage Charges In Northeast

According to Tasnim news agency, the suspects were detained for allegedly gathering sensitive information, though no further operational details were disclosed.

Authorities have not released the identities of those arrested, and it remains unclear whether they are linked to foreign intelligence networks.

The arrests come as tensions escalate due to ongoing military confrontations involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned of increased espionage activities, saying hostile actors are attempting to exploit the current conflict environment.

In recent months, Iran has intensified internal security operations, particularly targeting suspected intelligence networks amid fears of infiltration and sabotage linked to regional adversaries.

Separately, Israeli strikes on Monday night reportedly killed senior Iranian official Ali Larijani, a key figure in Iran's security establishment, though full confirmation and details remain contested.

Larijani, a long-time political and security figure, held several top roles including parliament speaker and nuclear negotiator, and was considered influential within Iran's strategic decision-making circles.

The arrests and reported high-level targeting underscore the intensity of the current crisis, with both internal and external pressures shaping Iran's security landscape.