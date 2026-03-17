UN Condemns Kabul Hospital Strike, Urges Civilian Protection

UNAMA said dozens of civilians were killed and injured in the attack, expressing condolences to victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded.

The Taliban said the facility was directly hit, claiming more than 400 people were killed, while Pakistan denied targeting a hospital and said it“precisely targeted military ‌installations and terrorist support ​infrastructure”

UNAMA stressed that under international law, all parties must protect medical facilities, personnel, and civilians, warning that attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited.

The strike comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban, with cross-border airstrikes and retaliatory attacks increasing over recent weeks.

UNAMA said that since late February it has documented at least 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries across Afghanistan linked to the ongoing hostilities.

UNAMA reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation and a ceasefire, urging all sides to comply with international law and prioritize the protection of civilians.