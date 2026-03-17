Ethiopian-Origin Chef To Create In-Flight Meals For One Of Biggest US Airlines

Dhaka: Chef Fariyal Abdullahi, an acclaimed culinary talent of Ethiopian ancestry, has been selected to prepare exclusive in-flight meals for international business-class passengers of United Airlines, one of the largest airlines of the United States, said the carrier in an official announcement on March 12.

Fariyal, the executive chef at Hav & Mar restaurant in New York, has been chosen as one of 11 world-renowned chefs from four continents to curate regionally inspired dishes for United's Polaris business class. Her cooking draws from her Ethiopian heritage, blending it with European techniques and unique flavors.

The collaboration, developed in partnership with the brand behind the award-winning Netflix series "Chef's Table," will introduce 10 new meal experiences starting August 1. Each chef will create complete meals, including an appetizer, salad, and entrée for flights departing from their respective home cities.

Fariyal's creations will feature on flights departing from New York and Newark. Each meal is intended to reflect the culinary identity of that global gateway city.

United said the initiative underscores the breadth of its international network, spanning culinary capitals worldwide. The airline described the goal as delivering "restaurant-quality moments in the sky" to its Polaris passengers.

For Fariyal, the partnership offers a platform to share her culinary perspective - shaped by her heritage and professional training - with international travelers at 35,000 feet.

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