Neo Energy: The Tech Revolution Currently Transforming The Energy Industry

MENAFN - Pressat) Berlin/Zurich, March 2026 – The energy market is experiencing the same shift that fintech went through nine years ago. Back then, digital pioneers transformed banking not by building better branches, but through a fundamentally new understanding of what a customer relationship could be. Today, the same thing is happening in the energy industry. PLAN-B NET ZERO is right in the middle of it - and is bringing this thesis to two stages in Berlin this week.

On March 17, founder and CEO Bradley Mundt will speak at the SET Tech Festival, joining a panel on the digitalization of the energy sector. On March 19, he will deliver the keynote at Transform: Neo Energy is not the evolution of the old system. It is its reinvention.

Why Energy Is Transforming Right Now

The headlines of recent months speak a clear language: blackout debates, infrastructure problems, grid expansion. What the public perceives as a technical problem is, in reality, also a data problem. Behind every grid bottleneck, behind every unused solar or wind capacity, lie IT architectures, data quality, and process logic that have failed to keep pace with reality.

The energy market still thinks in two dimensions: how much electricity is produced, how much is consumed? The critical question today is: when, where, and for what purpose is energy used - and how can that create real value for the customer?

This is exactly where Neo Energy comes in.

What Neo Energy Is and What It Is Not

Neo Energy is not an improved electricity tariff. Not another smart home gadget. And not AI for AI's sake.

Neo Energy is the operating system for the energy market: open, intelligent, data-driven. It opens up a third dimension that has been missing from the energy market until now: contextual thinking. Not just when electricity flows, but why, for whom, and under what conditions.

Today, people open their customer portal almost exclusively when something has gone wrong. There is simply no other reason to. Neo Energy changes that. Through data-driven incentives, intelligent notifications, and genuine automation, a customer relationship emerges that lifts energy out of the commodity corner and makes it a tangible experience.

"Should I save money for you?" This simple question, automatically asked at the right moment, is the entry point into a new kind of energy experience.

"If people can stream music or manage their finances via an app today, then energy should work at least as easily," says Bradley Mundt. "Our contribution to the energy transition is making energy as intuitively usable as the best digital products in our daily lives."

The Fintech Parallel That Matters

Revolut did not invent banking. It created a new category: the neobank. Millions of people suddenly understood that banking could work differently, faster, more transparent, more human.

Neo Energy is that moment for the energy industry. Not evolution, but category creation. Not a better price, better service, or better app, but a fundamentally different relationship between people and energy.

Digitalization has yet to reach large parts of the energy sector. That is not a criticism. It is an opportunity. And it is bigger than many realize.

Transformation: A Journey, Not a Target Architecture

What PLAN-B NET ZERO will present at Transform is not a perfect digital vision. It is more honest than that.

Transformation in a complex, regulated industry means: working with legacy systems, convincing partners, navigating dependencies, and still making progress. It means stumbling, learning, and moving forward. Steven Rohner, CTO of PLAN-B NET ZERO, brings experience from multiple industries and the pattern repeats itself every time.

"The perfect digital target architecture is not the starting point. Open conversations with partners about real problems are. Transformation does not happen in an org chart, it happens in the network," says Steven Rohner. "Neo Energy is not a product we can build alone. It is an ecosystem we develop together."

Bradley Mundt Live - Two Appearances, One Message

March 17 – SET Tech Festival, Panel Bradley Mundt joins the panel to discuss where the energy industry truly stands digitally, what transformation means in practice, and why Neo Energy is the next logical step.

March 19 – Transform, Keynote In his keynote, Bradley Mundt takes the audience on a journey from "power on, power off" to a data-driven, customer-centric energy system, concrete, honest, with clear real-world examples.

About Bradley Mundt

Bradley Mundt is the founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO. He founded the company in 2023 in Switzerland, driven by the conviction that the real lever for the energy transition lies not with politics, but with companies willing to do things differently. Since its founding, the customer base has tripled annually. In 2024, he was included in Business Punk's Top 100 Watchlist. In September 2025, PLAN-B NET ZERO received the Future Prize from the German Institute for Sustainability and Economics.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech scale-up headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt as a pioneer of the new industry category Neo Energy. It transforms 100% sustainable energy from a commodity into a lifestyle product. The platform extends energy supply with digital and service-based offerings, as well as software and licensing. Through data-based optimization, user-centric features, and additional services beyond pure energy delivery, an entirely new integrated user experience is created.

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Contact:

Julia Schnitger

E-Mail: [email protected]



