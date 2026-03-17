Weather Likely To Stay Wet In Kashmir Till Mar 20: Met

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Several upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, while plains recorded rainfall for the third consecutive day.

Officials said areas including Gurez, Karnah and Razdan Top experienced fresh snowfall, while Srinagar and other plains of the Valley witnessed light rain.

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The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with intermittent spells of light rain in plains and light snowfall over higher elevations at a few places till March 20.

It said a few upper reaches of the Chenab Valley and parts of south Kashmir may receive moderate to heavy snowfall during this period.

After this spell, weather conditions are expected to improve, with generally dry weather likely from March 21 to March 25, the MeT department said.

Read Also Snow, Rain Disrupt Traffic in Kashmir; Key Roads Shut One Dead in Landslide, 235 Rescued Amid Heavy Snowfall in Kishtwar

However, another spell of cloudy weather is expected between March 26 and March 28, with the possibility of light rain in plains and light snowfall over higher reaches at scattered to many places.

The department issued an advisory for travellers, transporters and the general public, especially those moving through higher reaches and key mountain passes, asking them to plan their movement carefully between March 18 and March 20.

It also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph at a few places during this period, with a possibility of hailstorms at isolated locations.

Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural operations between March 18 and March 20 in view of the expected wet weather.

Meanwhile, according to weather data, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 14.9°C, slightly below the normal of 16°C, while the minimum settled at 4.4°C.

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Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7°C, around 1.8°C below normal, and a minimum of 11.5°C.

Among other stations, Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 4.2°C and a minimum of minus 3.4°C, while Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 12°C and a minimum of minus 2.2°C, the MeT department said.