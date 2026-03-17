US Counterterror Chief Quits, Says Iran Posed No Threat

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Washington – Joe Kent, the head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying he“cannot in good conscience” back the Trump administration's war in Iran. Kent's resignation marks the most senior departure from President Donald Trump's administration over the conflict.

Kent said on social media Iran“posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

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There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Kent, a former political candidate with connections to the right-wing, was confirmed to his post last July.

As head of the National Counterterrorism Centre, he was in charge of an agency tasked with analysing and detecting terrorist threats.

Kent's exit is being seen as highly unusual given his position at the top of the US counterterrorism apparatus.

According to Reuters, his resignation has“stunned intelligence officials”, stressing the rarity of such a public break from within the national security establishment.

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He becomes the highest-ranking official to step down over the Iran war, indicating growing unease within sections of the U.S. government over the conflict's rationale and trajectory.

The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have not yet issued an official response to Kent's resignation or his claims.

The issue is expected to come under further examination, particularly around the intelligence assessments that led to the decision to go to war.

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Before entering President Donald Trump's administration, Kent ran two unsuccessful campaigns for Congress in Washington state. He also served in the military, seeing 11 deployments as a Green Beret, followed by work at the CIA.

Sen. Tom Cotton, the GOP chair of the intelligence committee, said in a floor speech that Kent had“dedicated his career to fighting terrorism and keeping Americans safe”. (AP)