Battle Has Shifted To Jungles: J & K DGP

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Revealing that Jammu and Kashmir Police have changed tactics to counter terror, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday said the force is now carrying out operations in dense forests and mountainous areas to neutralise terrorists operating in the region.

Addressing a passing out parade of the constables at the STC Talwara here, the DGP said,“Over the past two years the J&K Police altered its operational strategy and intensified action in remote forests and mountains where terrorists have attempted to regroup.”

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He said,“The battle has shifted to jungles and upper reaches. We are moving upwards into these areas to get them (terrorists) and destroy their hideouts.”

DGP Prabhat said Police are now actively engaging terrorists in forests of Udhampur and Kathua Districts.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, the DGP said,“Our operations are aimed at countering terrorists who are sent by our nefarious neighbour. We are not allowing them to succeed in their evil plans.”

Recalling last year's“Operation Mahadev,” the DGP said security forces eliminated three Pakistani terrorists during the operation.“The terrorists were responsible for the killing of 26 civilians in the Baisaran (Pahalgam) area. Police had pursued them deep inside the forest before neutralising them.”

The J&K Police Chief also highlighted the force's outreach programmes and its engagement with local communities across the Union Territory.

He said the police maintained close ties with society and had conducted around 5300“Thana Diwas” programmes in the past year to strengthen interaction with the public and address local concerns.

DGP Prabhat also spoke about the police campaign against drug trafficking in the Union Territory.

He said,“Nearly 2,276 accused were arrested in the past year. As many as 226 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police also attached 54 properties linked to illegal activities.”

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The DGP said Jammu and Kashmir ranks among the top states in the country in action taken under NDPS laws.

DGP Prabhat said the police were organising sports and youth-engagement programmes to channelise the energies of young people in the Union Territory.

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He said nine major events and 228 sports activities had been organised across districts to encourage youth participation and strengthen their connection with the police.

He also congratulated the new recruits who were joining the Jammu and Kashmir Police and asked them to remain committed to their duties.

He said the path ahead would be challenging but expressed confidence that the new personnel would contribute significantly to maintaining peace and security in the region. (KNO)