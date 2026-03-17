Threats To Peace In J&K Will Invite Heavy Price: LG



Directs Police To Act Tough on Elements Dividing Society 'Multi-Pronged Strategy Underway To Make J&K Terror-Free'

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that any individual or group attempting to threaten peace, law and order, or the safety of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir will“pay a very heavy price.”

Addressing the Passing Out Parade of constables at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in Reasi, he said any attempt to disrupt public peace, undermine commercial activity, or incite violence will be met with the full force of the law. He asserted that J&K Police remains unequivocal in its commitment to safeguarding order and stability and will pursue all necessary measures against such acts without exception.

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Congratulating the 430 trainee constables on successfully completing their tough training, the Lieutenant Governor called upon them to safeguard the achievements made in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

“J&K Police has been instrumental in forging a terror-free, crime-free UT where no insecurity overshadows civilian lives. The force has played a pivotal role in achieving remarkable milestones in good governance, innovation, social unity, and building a just society,” he said.

Calling for firm action against divisive forces, he added,“We must uproot separatist elements trying to divide people and derail development. Let this serve as their stern warning.”

The Lieutenant Governor observed that every man and woman donning the J&K Police uniform pledges to exceed public expectations with superior standards. He emphasised that public trust must remain central to policing.

“From today, public trust is your greatest asset. Earn it relentlessly through integrity, impartiality, and empathy. Your role transcends enforcing law; embody its spirit and soul. Uphold every citizen's dignity in protection,” he said.

Reiterating the force's commitment, Sinha said J&K Police stands fully dedicated to peace, security, and democratic values, ensuring that every citizen scales new heights of progress in tranquillity.

Highlighting the counter-terror approach, he said a comprehensive multi-pronged strategy is being implemented with all stakeholder agencies.“With all resources and resolve, J&K Police is pursuing zero tolerance to terrorism. Soon, Jammu and Kashmir will be terror-free,” he said.

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On the occasion, all trainees were administered the oath. The Lieutenant Governor also awarded trophies to outstanding performers: Johnny Victor (All-Round Best), Vishal Bharat (Second All-Round Best), Yogesh Sharma (Third All-Round Best), Pankaj Raina (Indoor Best), Touseef Ahmed Lone (Outdoor Best), Tahir Rashid Dar (Best Marksman), Tasleem Kosar (Parade Commander) and Sushant Sharma (Second-in-Command).

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Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials were present on the occasion.