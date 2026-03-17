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Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Provides an exploration update and outline its forward exploration strategy following completion of the Company's inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.28.
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