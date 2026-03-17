MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ALUULA Composites Announces Retirement of Peter Berrang and Appointment of Christophe Dardel to The Board of Directors

March 17, 2026 2:15 PM EDT | Source: ALUULA Composites Inc.

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - ALUULA Composites. (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF) (" ALUULA " or the " Company "), a leader in ultra-light, high-performance composite materials, today announced the retirement of Peter Berrang from its Board of Directors and the appointment of Christophe Dardel as an independent director, effective immediately.

Mr. Berrang served on ALUULA's Board during a critical phase of the Company's evolution from startup and advanced materials innovation on to stabilization enabling the next phase of focused commercial execution and growth. The Board and management team thank Mr. Berrang for his valuable contributions, insight, and service to ALUULA.

"Peter has been a thoughtful and supportive director as ALUULA strengthened its materials platform and positioned the business for scale," said Sage Berryman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ALUULA. "We thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement."

The Company also announced the appointment of Christophe Dardel to its Board of Directors. Mr. Dardel is a seasoned global materials executive with deep experience in advanced materials, ingredient brand development, and industrial scale-up across global markets.

Mr. Dardel currently serves as Director of Strategic Partnerships at AFYREN, a green chemistry company operating a fully circular industrial model, where he leads the development of long-term partnerships across global value chains. Since its founding in 2012, AFYREN has raised over €180 million, including a €70+ million IPO in 2021, enabling the transition from pilot operations to industrial scale production.

Previously, Mr. Dardel served as President of DSM Dyneema, the inventor and manufacturer of Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiberTM, where he helped establish Dyneema as a leading global B2B ingredient brand while maintaining premium positioning and strong intellectual property protection. During this period, he also served as a board member of Nippon Dyneema Co., Ltd., a joint venture between DSM and Toyobo in Japan.

Mr. Dardel also brings startup leadership experience, having served as Chief Executive Officer of EnobraQ, a synthetic biology company focused on enabling the industrial use of CO2 as a sustainable feedstock for large volume chemical production. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at DSM Biomedical, DuPont, and 3M.

"Christophe's experience building and scaling premium global ingredient brands and IP rich materials platforms is directly aligned with ALUULA's growth strategy," said Ms. Berryman. "His background in industrialization, global partnerships, and sustainability-oriented materials innovation strengthens our Board as we continue to scale the business."

The Board noted that this appointment forms part of its ongoing review of Board composition to ensure ALUULA's governance continues to evolve in support of long-term growth. As the Company advances toward scaled commercial execution, the Board is focused on adding directors with experience relevant to industrial scale-up, global partnerships, industrial specific experience, and advanced materials manufacturing.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula | (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF)

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ALUULA,

Sage Berryman

Chief Executive Officer

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ALUULA's Brand Partners

The term "brand partners" does not refer to formal partnerships with our customers. The term refers to marketing relationships with our customers who use ALUULA's technology as a brand ingredient in their products.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the impact of Mr. Dardel's appointment to the Board and the Board's ongoing review of Board composition. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's management discussion and analysis. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, including the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.







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Source: ALUULA Composites Inc.