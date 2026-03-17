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Elizabeth Rosser

Elizabeth Rosser


2026-03-17 03:08:57
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Aging, Rheumatology and Regenerative Medicine, UCL
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I lead a research group that aims to understand the nature of the environmental signals that drive pathogenic B cell differentiation in rheumatic diseases of childhood and adolescence. We have a complementary work streams that aim to 1) better characterise pathogenic B cell subsets in juvenile idiopathic arthritis and its associated uveitis, 2) identify metabolic signals, such as those from the microbiota or diet, that have the capacity to impact B cell responses in these diseases and 3) examine how sex/gender can impact immunomodulatory metabolic signals in arthritis and lupus.

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  • 2023–present Associate professor, UCL

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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