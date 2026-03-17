Taiana Lucia Emmanuel Pereira
- Postdoc Fellow, Chemistry, McMaster University
I'm Taiana Pereira, a Postdoctoral Researcher and Research Manager in the Department of Chemistry & Chemical Biology at McMaster University. I completed my PhD at McMaster University from September 2019 to July 2024, focusing on the application of solid-state Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (ssNMR) to lithium-ion battery materials. I earned both my undergraduate and master's degrees from UFRJ in Brazil, where I also used ssNMR as a primary technique, exploring different fields such as catalysis and drug formulation. Currently, as a postdoctoral researcher, I run ssNMR experiments to characterize solid electrolytes and cathode materials. In addition to my research, I am involved in the McCall MacBain Postdoctoral Teaching & Learning Program and also a research manager in my lab.Experience
- 2024–present Postdoctoral research fellow, McMaster University
- 2024 McMaster University, PhD in Science (Chemistry)
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