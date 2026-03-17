Germany Allocates EUR 200M For Medium-Range Drones To Boost Ukraine's Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The German Ministry of Defense said this in a press release following a meeting between German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds, Ukrinform reports.

"Latvia is feeling the direct effects of Russia's war of aggression and has therefore provided early and disproportionately large amounts of support to the attacked country. Within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Latvia has assumed the leading role in the drone capability coalition. Germany is supporting the project to procure medium-range drones with EUR 200 million," the statement said.

Germany to continue supporting Ukraine's energy infrastructure recovery

During the meeting, Pistorius stressed that Germany will continue to provide steadfast support to Ukraine.

"Latvia and Germany share a high level of commitment to supporting Ukraine, particularly in rapidly strengthening Ukraine's air defense," Pistorius said.