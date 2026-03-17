Zelensky Meets King Charles III At Buckingham Palace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A photo of the meeting was shared on the official social media account of the Royal Family, Ukrinform reports.

The image, showing the two leaders shaking hands, was captioned: "This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, The President of Ukraine visited The King."

Zelensky also shared photos from his meeting with the British monarch on Telegram.

"I began my working visit to the United Kingdom with an audience with King Charles III. I thank His Majesty and the entire Royal Family for their unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine," he wrote.

Zelensky arrived in the United Kingdom on March 17. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

President Zelensky arrives in London

This marks the fourth meeting between Zelensky and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, following their first encounter in 2023 and subsequent meetings in 2024 and 2025.

Photo: x.com/RoyalFamily