Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Meets King Charles III At Buckingham Palace

Zelensky Meets King Charles III At Buckingham Palace


2026-03-17 03:07:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A photo of the meeting was shared on the official social media account of the Royal Family, Ukrinform reports.

The image, showing the two leaders shaking hands, was captioned: "This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, The President of Ukraine visited The King."

Zelensky also shared photos from his meeting with the British monarch on Telegram.

"I began my working visit to the United Kingdom with an audience with King Charles III. I thank His Majesty and the entire Royal Family for their unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine," he wrote.

Zelensky arrived in the United Kingdom on March 17. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Read also: President Zelensky arrives in London

This marks the fourth meeting between Zelensky and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, following their first encounter in 2023 and subsequent meetings in 2024 and 2025.

Photo: x.com/RoyalFamily

MENAFN17032026000193011044ID1110874252



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search