Czech Opposition Pledges Continued Support For Ukraine, Promises To Hold Government Accountable

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Martin Kupka, Head of the Civic Democratic Party and a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament.

“I want to assure all Ukrainians living here in the Czech Republic and those in Ukraine that many of us are contributing to helping Ukrainians, as well as supporting them in their fight against Russian aggression,” the opposition leader said.

He emphasized that pressure on the government will continue to ensure it acts appropriately regarding the situation Ukraine faces, defends Ukraine's right to self-determination, and protects Europe's freedom.

“The current struggle of Ukrainians against Russian aggression also creates a barrier to further invasions by Vladimir Putin into European territory, at least within the former Eastern Bloc countries,” Kupka noted.

The politician added that the previous government, in which he served as Minister of Transport, did everything possible to assist Ukraine, citing, in particular, the“shell initiative.”

Kupka stressed that many Czechs will continue supporting Ukraine, especially given the government's passive stance.

Manylawmakers support Ukraine – MP Hayato Okamura

As previously reported, the lower chamber of the Czech Parliament approved the 2026 budget in its third reading, which significantly cuts funding lines that could have been used to provide aid to Ukraine.