Jordan Launches Public Sector Reform Projects With EU And GIZ Support

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 17 (Petra) -- Minister of State for Public Sector Development Badriya Al Balbisi announced the launch of two projects: the development of integrated business-related services and the enhancement of the National Services Registry, in partnership with the European Union and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).Al Balbisi, speaking at the launch on Tuesday at the Prime Ministry, attended by EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Schatzisavas and GIZ Regional Director in Jordan Lorenz Petersen, highlighted the importance of the partnership between Jordan, the EU, and GIZ in supporting economic reform and public sector modernization efforts. She noted that the collaboration contributes to sustainable economic development and stimulates the business environment.She added that Jordan is steadily advancing in its comprehensive modernization project across political, economic, and administrative tracks. The roadmap for public sector reform and the Economic Modernisation Vision aim to achieve strategic objectives related to improving the efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness of government services, while supporting private sector growth and investment, ultimately enhancing service quality for citizens.Al Balbisi noted that, under the second executive program for public sector modernization (2026-2029), the government launched the National Registry of Government Services project. She described it as a strategic step toward building a more cohesive, data-driven approach to managing public sector services, based on foundational work by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. The project seeks to transform the registry from a documentation database into a dynamic national reference tool that supports strategic planning, decision-making, and service development across government institutions.She explained that the government is conducting a comprehensive review and restructuring of public services with a citizen-centric focus, noting that government institutions provide around 2,730 services across various sectors, requiring a review of how these services are structured, delivered, and managed.Al Balbisi added that the integrated public services and business facilitation project reflects the government's commitment to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of business-related government services, ensuring clarity, coherence, and risk-appropriate procedures to enhance Jordan's investment environment and support the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises, which play a vital role in the national economy.The project aims to improve the organizational performance of government entities responsible for delivering integrated services by reviewing and updating these services according to best practices, enhancing the quality and efficiency of services for business owners, simplifying procedures, promoting integration and coordination among government entities, and supporting governance, accountability, and transparency in regulatory practices.EU Ambassador Schatzisavas emphasized the strength of the strategic partnership between the EU and Jordan, highlighting the importance of the Jordan-European Investment Conference scheduled next month to strengthen economic and investment partnerships.Representatives from GIZ also presented a visual overview of the second cooperation program between the government and the agency, running until 2030, which contributes to implementing several projects related to public sector modernization in Jordan.