House Foreign Affairs Committee Praises King's Regional Diplomatic Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 17 (Petra) - The Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee praised the intensive diplomatic initiatives and tireless efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, including strategic visits to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain. The committee said these meetings come at a critical time to strengthen Arab national security and safeguard Jordan's highest interests amid current geopolitical challenges.In a statement on Tuesday, the committee affirmed that the firm messages conveyed by the King from Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Manama reflect Jordan's steadfast commitment to defending its sovereignty and citizen security and its unequivocal rejection of Jordan becoming a battleground for regional conflicts. The statement emphasized that the King's vision holds the international community accountable for engaging in dialogue to reduce escalating tensions.The committee also praised the high level of brotherly coordination between His Majesty the King and his counterparts, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. It highlighted that a unified stance in rejecting violations of Arab state sovereignty and protecting holy sites in Jerusalem serves as a strong barrier against attempts to impose a new reality, particularly in light of the King's ongoing warnings about potential unrest in the West Bank and Gaza.The committee concluded by reaffirming the Lower House's support for the Hashemite leadership in efforts to strengthen the Arab front and unify diplomatic initiatives between Amman, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Manama, ensuring regional stability and advancing the aspirations of regional populations to live in security and peace, free from policies of escalation and military adventures.