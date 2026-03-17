Velocity Home Buyers CA Expands Bilingual Home-Buying Services Across 43 Northern California Cities

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"Many Spanish-speaking homeowners don't know they have options beyond traditional real estate. We built our entire process - from first call to closing - in both English and Spanish because our neighbors deserve the same access to fair, fast home sales." - Hondo Hernandez, Founder, Velocity Home Buyers CA"Velocity Home Buyers CA, a Sonoma County-based cash home buyer, now offers fully bilingual English-Spanish services across 43 cities in Northern California, helping homeowners sell properties in any condition within 14 days with zero fees or commissions.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA - March 17, 2026 - Velocity Home Buyers CA (velocityrealestatesolutions), a licensed cash home-buying company based in Sonoma County, California, has expanded its fully bilingual English-Spanish home-buying services to 43 cities across Northern California. The company purchases homes in any condition, closing in as few as 14 days with zero fees, commissions, or repair requirements.

Northern California's housing market remains one of the most expensive in the nation, with Sonoma County's median home price exceeding $770,000. For homeowners facing foreclosure, divorce, inherited properties, or homes in need of major repair, the traditional three-to-six-month listing process often isn't viable. Hispanic and Latino homeowners - who make up more than 27% of Sonoma County's population - face additional barriers when trying to sell a house fast, including language gaps and limited access to bilingual real estate professionals.

"Many Spanish-speaking homeowners don't know they have options beyond traditional real estate. We built our entire process - from first call to closing - in both English and Spanish because our neighbors deserve the same access to fair, fast home sales," said Hondo Hernandez, founder of Velocity Home Buyers CA.

Velocity Home Buyers CA addresses these challenges through a streamlined three-step process: homeowners contact the company, receive a fair cash offer within 24 hours, and choose their own closing date - as soon as 14 days. The cash home buyer charges no realtor commissions, no closing costs, and no hidden fees. Properties are purchased as-is regardless of condition, including those with fire damage, foundation issues, mold, or needed repairs. Every step of the process is available in both English and Spanish.

The company currently serves homeowners across Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Solano, Contra Costa, and Yolo counties, with dedicated landing pages for each of its 43 service areas. Velocity Home Buyers CA has maintained a perfect five-star review average, with clients citing fast closings, transparent communication, and fair cash offers as consistent strengths.

About Velocity Home Buyers CA

Velocity Home Buyers CA is a licensed, Sonoma County-based real estate investment company that purchases homes directly from homeowners for cash. Founded by Hondo Hernandez, the company specializes in fast, hassle-free home sales for homeowners facing foreclosure, inheritance, divorce, relocation, or properties in need of repair. Fully bilingual services are available in English and Spanish.

For more information or to request a free cash offer, visit velocityrealestatesolutions or call (707) 729-1519.