The office space created by SAOSEN Furniture for the AIIB this time aims to achieve a balance between functionality and comfort, fully embodying the office concept of "infrastructure sustainability" as an Asian regional multilateral development institution. Creating an excellent office space is about injecting vitality into the AIIB and empowering its employees.

As an intergovernmental, Asian regional multilateral development institution, the AIIB has always aimed to promote sustainable economic development in Asia through investments in infrastructure and other productive sectors. Therefore, the office area needs to meet both the "open demand for convenient collaboration" and the "private and independent demand for focused work."











In the open office area, the workstations facilitate discussions, promoting close collaboration and information exchange among teams.











In the open office area, the workstations aTo meet the AIIB's business needs for in-depth insights into industry trends, SAOSEN selected Mbs partitioned workstations for the focused work area. The partitions are perfectly sized, creating an undisturbed and focused working environment for employees, promoting close collaboration and information exchange among teams.











Reasonable storage arrangements can optimize workflow example, keeping frequently used items within easy reach and storing less frequently used items away can reduce the time spent searching for and retrieving items, making work more seamless.











As a brand of Office Furniture that has always adhered to the concept of "sensory integration" and is committed to building a humanized working environment, SAOSEN, with its perfect design space and high-quality office products, is dedicated to assisting more multilateral financial institutions like the AIIB in achieving mutual benefits and win-win outcomes, jointly promoting the sustainable development of the economy.