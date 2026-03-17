Solsten Opens Public Investment On Wefunder To Expand The Psychological Intelligence Layer For AI

MENAFN - GetNews)Solsten, the psychological intelligence platform powering the next generation of AI and digital experiences, is officially live on WeFunder, allowing the public to invest in the company as it continues building the missing psychological layer of the AI economy.

After seven years of building the 'missing piece in the 2 trillion dollar AI industry', Solsten has brought in over ten million dollars in revenue and been issued 16 patents, demonstrating that when companies better understand the humans they are creating for, the content they create becomes more meaningful and engaging.

Used by major brands including LEGO, Sony, Meta, Electronic Arts, Peloton, and Zynga, Solsten helps companies move beyond traditional demographic targeting to better understand the psychological drivers behind human behavior. As AI-generated content and digital experiences continue to scale rapidly, relying on broad audience assumptions is proving increasingly ineffective. Solsten identified that companies were constantly spending billions on generic, one-size-fits-all content because they lacked a true understanding of their audiences' psychology.

Co-founder and CEO of Solsten, Joe Schaeppi says,“For decades, companies have tried to understand people through demographics: age, gender, income. But humans aren't spreadsheets. What actually drives behavior is psychology. With Solsten and Elaris, our vision is to help companies understand the deeper motivations behind their audiences so they can create products, stories, and experiences that genuinely resonate. If we get that right, technology can shift from something that drains our attention to something regenerative, leaving people feeling energized, inspired, and more connected to what matters.”

Through WeFunder, Solsten is opening the door for investors who believe in the future of psychology-driven AI. The crowdfunding platform allows individuals to research the company's financials, review its pitch, and invest alongside the growing community supporting Solsten's mission.

“Wefunder will provide Solsten with a powerful distribution channel to thousands of engaged investors and supporters, helping the company accelerate growth, expand awareness of its psychological AI platform, and build a community of advocates who are financially aligned with its mission,” says Schaeppi.

As the AI market continues to expand, Solsten is building what it calls the“AWS of human psychology for AI,” enabling companies to integrate psychological intelligence into their creative, product, and AI development processes. By bridging the gap between human behavior and machine intelligence, Solsten aims to help companies move beyond mass-produced content and toward experiences to resonate more deeply with the people they are built for.

To learn more about Solsten, visit here.

About Solsten

Solsten is a psychological AI company that helps businesses understand what truly motivates their audiences. Using proprietary psychology models and AI trained on millions of psychological profiles, Solsten enables companies to generate personalized content, build better products, and make smarter marketing decisions based on real human motivations.

About Joe Schaeppi, CEO / Co-founder

Joe Schaeppi is a Psychotherapist and former Head of UX at Big Fish Games, and UX Director at McCann. As founder and former CEO of Epicstoke, Schaeppi holds an MS in Clinical Psychology. His background in cognitive-behavioral science and interactive design has shaped Solsten's mission to make technology better and more sustainable for humans.

About Bastian Bergmann, COO / Co-founder

Bastian Bergann honed his global scaling and enterprise strategy expertise at Boston Consulting Group before co-founding WATTx, a Berlin-based venture builder focused on AI, IoT, and Data Privacy.. He's also the author of Press Play: Why Every Company Needs a Gaming Strategy, published by Harvard Business Review.