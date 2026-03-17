DETROIT, Michigan - Spiritual Hollywood LLC, a Michigan-based spiritual consulting company, is emerging as one of the most widely discussed online spiritual ritual services. Founded by ordained minister and entrepreneur Minister Rodney J. Ward Jr., the company has built a growing international client base through online platforms, word-of-mouth testimonials, and social media exposure.

Originally launched on the global online marketplace Etsy, Spiritual Hollywood LLC quickly gained traction among clients seeking spiritual guidance, ritual consultation, and ceremonial services focused on personal transformation, prosperity, and protection.

Since its founding in 2023, the company reports completing over a thousand service orders, with many clients sharing testimonials describing personal changes they attribute to the company's spiritual practices. As interest in alternative spirituality and esoteric practices continues to grow online, Spiritual Hollywood has positioned itself as a professional brand within a niche industry that historically operated largely in private or informal spaces.

Founder Minister Rodney J. Ward Jr. says the mission of Spiritual Hollywood is to help individuals reconnect with spiritual intention and empowerment through structured ritual practices.

“Many people today feel spiritually disconnected or are searching for guidance,” Ward said.“Spiritual Hollywood was created to offer ritual services and spiritual consultations designed to help individuals focus their intentions toward personal transformation and opportunity.”







Celebrity Mentions and Public Recognition

Spiritual Hollywood LLC has attracted attention after being mentioned or recommended by several public figures across entertainment, sports, and online media communities.

Among the notable personalities who have referenced the brand are legendary actor John Amos, social media personality KodiyakRedd, rapper Crip Mac, and former Major League Baseball player Endy Chávez.

Additional figures who have mentioned or supported the brand include actress Tiana Benjamin, television personality Andrew 'Jonesy' Jones, and music director David Pearlman.

Ward credits these public mentions with helping introduce the company to a broader international audience.

“Social media has made it possible for small businesses to reach people across the world,” Ward said.“When public figures share or talk about your brand, it can dramatically expand your reach.”

Turning Personal Adversity Into Entrepreneurship

The story behind Spiritual Hollywood LLC is deeply tied to the personal experiences of its founder.

Before launching the company, Minister Rodney Ward Jr worked as a dishwasher at a local pizzeria in Detroit. During that time, he says he experienced repeated workplace bullying from coworkers, creating an environment that eventually forced him to leave his job.

Ward says the experience was emotionally difficult but ultimately became a turning point in his life.

Instead of allowing the situation to define him, he decided to pursue a new path focused on spirituality and personal growth. After becoming an ordained minister, Ward began studying various spiritual traditions, ceremonial practices, and esoteric philosophies.

In 2023, he founded Spiritual Hollywood LLC with the goal of offering structured spiritual services to clients seeking guidance, empowerment, or personal transformation.

“Sometimes adversity forces you to discover your true purpose,” Ward said.“Leaving that job pushed me to pursue my spiritual calling and start something meaningful.”

Public Support From Celebrities and Influencers

When Ward shared his story publicly about leaving his job due to workplace bullying, several celebrities and public figures reached out to him with messages of encouragement and support.

Among those who offered public encouragement were reality television personality June Shannon, Paul Staehle, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, singer and performer Todrick Hall, gaming content creator KreekCraft, NFL player Alec Lindstrom, and reality television personality Tom Brooks.

Ward says receiving those supportive messages motivated him to continue building his company.

“When people you admire encourage you not to give up, it gives you strength to keep moving forward,” he said.

Education, Research, and Professional Certifications

Minister Rodney J. Ward Jr. has invested heavily in his spiritual education and training.

He holds a Doctor of Metaphysics degree and has earned more than 20 certifications related to spiritual counseling, personal development, and esoteric practices.

His credentials include certifications in:



Spiritual Coaching

Law of Attraction Life Coaching

Esoteric Consulting

Healing Ministry

Shamanic Life Coaching

Alternative Therapy and Spiritual Practice

Vodou Theology Master Class

Channeling and Light Work Theosophy and spiritual development

Ward has also invested in personal research by purchasing specialized spiritual literature and rare ritual texts. According to him, he has spent over $500 on books related to metaphysics, ritual traditions, and spiritual philosophy to deepen his knowledge and refine the services offered by Spiritual Hollywood.

Ward believes ongoing education is essential for maintaining professionalism within the spiritual consulting field.

“Spiritual work requires responsibility and study,” he said.“I want clients to know they are working with someone who has invested time and effort into learning these traditions.”

Specialized Ritual Services

Spiritual Hollywood LLC offers a variety of ritual services designed to support clients in different areas of life. These services include ceremonial rituals focused on prosperity, personal empowerment, love and attraction, protection, and spiritual cleansing.

One area Ward says he specializes in is prosperity rituals associated with the symbolic figure Mammon, which he describes as ceremonial practices intended to help individuals focus their intentions toward business success and financial opportunity.

In addition to prosperity rituals, the company offers services related to love spells, protection rituals, and other spiritual practices designed to help clients align their goals with spiritual intention.

Ward emphasizes that these services are intended as spiritual guidance rather than guarantees of specific outcomes.

“Rituals help people focus their energy and intention,” Ward explained.“Ultimately, personal effort and belief play a major role in transformation.”

A Transparent Spiritual Business

Spiritual Hollywood LLC operates as a legally registered Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the state of Michigan. The company also maintains a Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® Number, which provides additional verification and transparency for clients and business partners.

Ward says establishing a formal business structure was important in order to build trust with customers in an industry where many practitioners operate anonymously.

“Operating as a registered company allows us to show that we take professionalism and accountability seriously,” Ward said.

About Spiritual Hollywood LLC

Spiritual Hollywood LLC is a Michigan-based spiritual consulting and ritual services company founded in 2023 by Minister Rodney J. Ward Jr. The company provides spiritual coaching, ceremonial rituals, and esoteric consulting services to clients around the world.

Originally launched on Etsy, the company has grown through online testimonials, celebrity mentions, and digital exposure across social media platforms.

Through its services, Spiritual Hollywood aims to provide spiritual guidance, empowerment, and structured ritual practices for individuals seeking personal transformation and opportunity.