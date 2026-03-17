The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Arkansas Circle K

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The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant Circle K located at 6420 S University Ave in Little Rock, Arkansas for $4,200,000.

The 2,600-square-foot Circle K convenience store and gas station occupies a signature hard corner along South University Avenue (40,000 VPD) at West 65th Street (16,000 VPD) in Little Rock, Arkansas. The property is positioned within the Little Rock MSA, which ranks as the 80th largest metropolitan area in the United States by population. The site benefits from strong visibility and prominent pylon signage along South University Avenue. Nearby national retailers include Walmart Supercenter, The Home Depot, Kroger, McDonald's, and Popeye's. Within a five-mile radius, the population exceeds 112,000 with an average household income of $75,918.

Randy Blankstein, Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the buyer in the transaction. The buyer was a Southeast-based private investor.

The Circle K operates under an absolute triple-net lease with over 11 years remaining through April 2037. The lease features 10% rental increases every five years and includes four 5-year renewal options. Circle K is the global convenience store brand of Alimentation Couche-Tard, one of the largest convenience store operators in the world. Couche-Tard operates approximately 16,700 stores across North America, Europe, Asia, and other international markets. The company is headquartered in Laval, Quebec, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“With the reinstatement of 100% bonus depreciation, newly constructed net leased convenience store assets are attracting significant private capital from investors seeking both immediate tax benefits and long-term passive income,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added,“The property's hard corner positioning at the intersection of two high-traffic corridors, combined with the strong surrounding retail area, makes this a highly desirable convenience store location within the Little Rock market.” John Feeney, Senior Vice President of The Boulder Group, noted,“Circle K's aggressive expansion strategy and continued investment in new store formats underscores the strength of the brand as a long-term net lease tenant, which continues to drive buyer interest across all markets.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $11 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2015-2025, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

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