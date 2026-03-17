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Truemeds Partners With Paresh Rawal To Build Awareness Around Affordable Substitute Medicines
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17th March 2026: Truemeds, one of India's largest substitution focused e-pharmacy has partnered with veteran actor Padma Shri awardee Paresh Rawal, to build awareness about affordable substitute medicines for chronic patients. The platform helps individuals and families reduce monthly medicine expenses by offering affordable branded substitute medicines, while also ensuring access to commonly prescribed medicines at the lowest prices.
Known for his relatable on-screen presence and long-standing connection with Indian households, Paresh Rawal is widely trusted for portraying everyday characters with honesty and authenticity. His persona mirrors Truemeds' customer-centric approach-grounded, practical, and focused on real needs.
Through this association, Rawal reflects Truemeds' commitment to building trust and enabling users, especially those managing chronic conditions, to make informed choices about safe, effective, and affordable substitute medicines.
The campaign comprises two brand films, each rooted in a familiar, everyday insight. The first film highlights the often-unspoken reality of rising medicine costs, portrayed through a father who puts his own treatment on hold to prioritise his daughter's needs. The story reflects the quiet sacrifices many individuals make, especially in families managing long-term health expenses. Through this narrative, Truemeds positions affordable branded substitute medicines as a thoughtful, informed choice, "Samajhdar Medicines" that can help ease financial pressure without compromising on quality.
The second brand film builds on a widely observed behaviour of being frugal in daily life, seeking small savings in routine situations, while contrasting it with the common belief that medicine costs are fixed and unavoidable. Truemeds challenges this mindset by showcasing how branded substitute medicines, sourced from the top 1% pharmaceutical manufacturers in India, can reduce monthly medicine bill
s by up to 51%, enabling significantly higher savings for individuals managing chronic conditions.
"For many families, medicine costs quietly become a monthly stress- often forcing people to delay or skip their own treatment to manage household needs. That reality is what Truemeds is built for. Paresh Rawal represents the trust and relatability we want people to feel when they choose us. Through Truemeds, we want individuals and families to know that quality medicines can come at the lowest prices, and that choosing smart substitute options can make long-term care more manageable without compromise," said Akshat Nayyar, Co-founder & CEO, Truemeds.
"For most families, medicine expenses add up month after month, especially when someone needs long-term treatment. If there are reliable options that cost less and don't compromise on quality, people deserve to know about them. That's what I liked about Truemeds- it helps families manage healthcare without constant financial worry," said Paresh Rawal, Brand Face, Truemeds
Unlike platforms focused primarily on speed, Truemeds is built around cost-effectiveness and informed decision-making. The platform enables individuals and families to upload prescriptions or search for medicines online, after which trained health advisors or doctors, helping users discover scientifically matched, high-quality branded substitute medicines and explain them clearly, so that users can make the switch with confidence.
With a nationwide presence, Truemeds is rethinking how Indians manage medicine expenses by addressing one of the country's largest out-of-pocket healthcare costs. The association with Paresh Rawal marks an important step in strengthening this mission-to make quality medicines more affordable, accessible, and easier to sustain for households across India.
Known for his relatable on-screen presence and long-standing connection with Indian households, Paresh Rawal is widely trusted for portraying everyday characters with honesty and authenticity. His persona mirrors Truemeds' customer-centric approach-grounded, practical, and focused on real needs.
Through this association, Rawal reflects Truemeds' commitment to building trust and enabling users, especially those managing chronic conditions, to make informed choices about safe, effective, and affordable substitute medicines.
The campaign comprises two brand films, each rooted in a familiar, everyday insight. The first film highlights the often-unspoken reality of rising medicine costs, portrayed through a father who puts his own treatment on hold to prioritise his daughter's needs. The story reflects the quiet sacrifices many individuals make, especially in families managing long-term health expenses. Through this narrative, Truemeds positions affordable branded substitute medicines as a thoughtful, informed choice, "Samajhdar Medicines" that can help ease financial pressure without compromising on quality.
The second brand film builds on a widely observed behaviour of being frugal in daily life, seeking small savings in routine situations, while contrasting it with the common belief that medicine costs are fixed and unavoidable. Truemeds challenges this mindset by showcasing how branded substitute medicines, sourced from the top 1% pharmaceutical manufacturers in India, can reduce monthly medicine bill
s by up to 51%, enabling significantly higher savings for individuals managing chronic conditions.
"For many families, medicine costs quietly become a monthly stress- often forcing people to delay or skip their own treatment to manage household needs. That reality is what Truemeds is built for. Paresh Rawal represents the trust and relatability we want people to feel when they choose us. Through Truemeds, we want individuals and families to know that quality medicines can come at the lowest prices, and that choosing smart substitute options can make long-term care more manageable without compromise," said Akshat Nayyar, Co-founder & CEO, Truemeds.
"For most families, medicine expenses add up month after month, especially when someone needs long-term treatment. If there are reliable options that cost less and don't compromise on quality, people deserve to know about them. That's what I liked about Truemeds- it helps families manage healthcare without constant financial worry," said Paresh Rawal, Brand Face, Truemeds
Unlike platforms focused primarily on speed, Truemeds is built around cost-effectiveness and informed decision-making. The platform enables individuals and families to upload prescriptions or search for medicines online, after which trained health advisors or doctors, helping users discover scientifically matched, high-quality branded substitute medicines and explain them clearly, so that users can make the switch with confidence.
With a nationwide presence, Truemeds is rethinking how Indians manage medicine expenses by addressing one of the country's largest out-of-pocket healthcare costs. The association with Paresh Rawal marks an important step in strengthening this mission-to make quality medicines more affordable, accessible, and easier to sustain for households across India.
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