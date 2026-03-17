20 New Showrooms In 20 Days Malabar Gold & Diamonds Announces Major Expansion With USD 172 Million Investment

Set to create 725 jobs across emerging and high-growth markets, strengthening Malabar's leadership in jewellery retail

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally has announced a major retail expansion with the launch of 20 new showrooms in just 20 days, marking one of the fastest showroom rollout initiatives in the Indian jewellery sector. The latest expansion drive will take the total global showroom count to 445 showrooms across 14 countries, with presence in 22 states and Union Territories across India further reinforcing its position as one of the most trusted and expansive jewellery retail chains in the world.

The expansion entails a total investment of USD 172 Million and is expected to generate over 725 employment opportunities, underlining the group's continued commitment to India's economic growth, job creation, and retail sector development.

The new showrooms will be launched across Jhansi, Kallakurichy, Gwalior, Chittoor, Haldwani, Theni, Jamnagar, Ranchi, VIP Road Kolkata, Aligarh, KR Puram (Bengaluru), Inorbit Mall Vizag, Kanchrapara, Serampore, Gokul Road Hubli, Maninagar, Gurugram Sector 14, Jubilee Hills (Hyderabad), Sangareddy and Guwahati strengthening the brand's presence across both emerging and established jewellery markets.

Speaking on this landmark, Mr. M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said,“India's rise on the global stage is powered by the confidence, aspirations and entrepreneurial spirit of its people. Our decision to launch 20 showrooms in 20 days reflects our strong conviction in the country's long-term growth potential and our commitment to expanding access to world-class jewellery retail experiences. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, our journey has always been guided by trust, values, and a vision to create lasting impact for customers, employees, and the communities we serve.”

With a rapidly growing global footprint and a steadfast commitment to trust, ethics, and retail excellence, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to redefine leadership in the global jewellery industry while actively contributing to India's economic growth.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiative has been the primary commitment of Malabar Group since its inception in 1993, with 5% of net profits set aside towards such initiatives in each country of operations. The key focus is in the areas of Health, Hunger Free World, Housing, Education, Women Empowerment & Environment.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Tuesday, March 17, 2026 3:30:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

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