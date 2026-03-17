AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Subsidiary Solardrone Acquires Controlling Interest In Junko Solar

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary SolarDrone Ltd. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Junko Solar Ltd. (“Junko Solar”), an Israeli company specializing in solar panel maintenance and cleaning services.

The transaction also includes the appointment of Amos Cohen, founder and controlling shareholder of Junko Solar, as Chief Executive Officer and Director of SolarDrone Ltd.

SolarDrone to acquire 51% of Junko Solar Agreed company valuation of $400,000 Total consideration of $204,000 Transaction structured in three staged payments Junko's solar maintenance activity to be integrated into SolarDrone operations

Junko Solar operates in the rapidly expanding solar infrastructure services sector, providing specialized cleaning and maintenance solutions designed to improve solar panel efficiency and operational performance.

Under the agreement, Amos Cohen will lead SolarDrone as Chief Executive Officer, bringing operational experience and industry relationships within the solar services sector. Mr. Cohen will oversee SolarDrone's operational growth and the integration of Junko Solar's business activity.

VisionWave believes the transaction represents a strategic step toward expanding SolarDrone's operational capabilities within the solar infrastructure services market. The integration of Junko Solar's operational expertise is expected to strengthen SolarDrone's ability to deliver scalable maintenance solutions in a rapidly growing global solar energy sector.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding potential cooperation, market opportunities, regulatory considerations, proposal development, and future definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, export control requirements, NATO-related compliance considerations, government procurement processes, market conditions, and the ability of the parties to enter into definitive agreements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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