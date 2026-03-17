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Amid Deepening Polarization, Book Reveals Blueprint To Rebuild Trust-In Communities, Not Washington, Brussels Or Davos
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As polarization intensifies and trust in governments, institutions, and elites continues to decline worldwide, a new book by community builder Richard Flyer offers a practical and timely bottom-up path forward.
In Birthing the Symbiotic Age: An Ancient Blueprint to Unite Humanity, Flyer shows that renewal won't come from national capitals, EU headquarters, or global summits, but from small, locally rooted networks of mutual support-what he calls“Symbiotic Culture.”
These trust-based circles enable dialogue across divides, promote shared responsibility, and create“parallel systems of flourishing” across civic, economic, and cultural life, anywhere in the world.
Based on more than 40 years of hands-on experience, Flyer draws from proven international models: Sri Lanka's Sarvodaya movement (which empowered millions through village-level cooperation and self-reliance), his own interconnected networks in San Diego and Reno (emphasizing local food systems, economies, neighborhood connections, arts, and spiritual community), and timeless historical examples like early Christian communities, Gandhi's village initiatives, and the Czech Parallel Polis under communism.
A landmark 2006 Reno summit Flyer convened brought together over 100 civic, faith, and business leaders to uncover patterns for rebuilding cooperation in fractured settings-patterns now crystallized as“Symbiotic Culture DNA,” universal principles adaptable to communities globally.
Prioritizing practical, replicable steps over abstract theory, the book equips readers to:
.Rebuild trust and civic life at the neighborhood and community level
.Facilitate genuine dialogue across political, cultural, and ideological differences
.Strengthen resilient local economies and mutual aid networks
.Integrate ethical and spiritual formation into everyday community life
.Empower grassroots leaders and innovation worldwide
“The world stands on the brink-not only of breakdown, but of breakthrough,” Flyer said.
“Our crises stem from fractured relationships. Love isn't just sentiment; it's the living architecture of a renewed civilization.”
Birthing the Symbiotic Age is available now on Amazon (Kindle, print, audiobook) and via Spotify and Apple Books for the audio edition.
For interviews, review copies, speaking engagements, or more details, contact:
Media Contact:
Richard Flyer
(775) 721-3287
...
Visit richardflyer for more
About Richard Flyer
Richard Flyer is an author, speaker, and community builder with over four decades creating trust-based networks across diverse cultures-from Sri Lanka's Sarvodaya to U.S. cities. His work provides practical tools for fostering cooperation, resilience, and shared purpose in an increasingly divided world.
In Birthing the Symbiotic Age: An Ancient Blueprint to Unite Humanity, Flyer shows that renewal won't come from national capitals, EU headquarters, or global summits, but from small, locally rooted networks of mutual support-what he calls“Symbiotic Culture.”
These trust-based circles enable dialogue across divides, promote shared responsibility, and create“parallel systems of flourishing” across civic, economic, and cultural life, anywhere in the world.
Based on more than 40 years of hands-on experience, Flyer draws from proven international models: Sri Lanka's Sarvodaya movement (which empowered millions through village-level cooperation and self-reliance), his own interconnected networks in San Diego and Reno (emphasizing local food systems, economies, neighborhood connections, arts, and spiritual community), and timeless historical examples like early Christian communities, Gandhi's village initiatives, and the Czech Parallel Polis under communism.
A landmark 2006 Reno summit Flyer convened brought together over 100 civic, faith, and business leaders to uncover patterns for rebuilding cooperation in fractured settings-patterns now crystallized as“Symbiotic Culture DNA,” universal principles adaptable to communities globally.
Prioritizing practical, replicable steps over abstract theory, the book equips readers to:
.Rebuild trust and civic life at the neighborhood and community level
.Facilitate genuine dialogue across political, cultural, and ideological differences
.Strengthen resilient local economies and mutual aid networks
.Integrate ethical and spiritual formation into everyday community life
.Empower grassroots leaders and innovation worldwide
“The world stands on the brink-not only of breakdown, but of breakthrough,” Flyer said.
“Our crises stem from fractured relationships. Love isn't just sentiment; it's the living architecture of a renewed civilization.”
Birthing the Symbiotic Age is available now on Amazon (Kindle, print, audiobook) and via Spotify and Apple Books for the audio edition.
For interviews, review copies, speaking engagements, or more details, contact:
Media Contact:
Richard Flyer
(775) 721-3287
...
Visit richardflyer for more
About Richard Flyer
Richard Flyer is an author, speaker, and community builder with over four decades creating trust-based networks across diverse cultures-from Sri Lanka's Sarvodaya to U.S. cities. His work provides practical tools for fostering cooperation, resilience, and shared purpose in an increasingly divided world.
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