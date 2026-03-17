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AUD/USD Forex Signal 17/03: Bullish After RBA Rate Hike
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish viewEURUSD Chart by TradingView
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7200. Add a stop-loss at 0.6970. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6970. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200.
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