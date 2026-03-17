Beach Lincoln Unveils Newly Renovated Showroom In Myrtle Beach, Announces Lincoln Black Label Dealer Status

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Beach Lincoln, part of Beach Automotive Group, proudly announces the completion of a newly renovated Lincoln showroom in Myrtle Beach. The updated facility reflects Lincoln's modern design standards and coincides with Beach Lincoln earning the designation as an official Lincoln Black Label dealer.







Image Caption: Beach Lincoln Dealership Logo.

The renovation introduces a refreshed, state-of-the-art showroom designed to enhance the customer experience for drivers throughout the Grand Strand. The upgraded space incorporates Lincoln's signature design elements, creating a refined and welcoming environment where guests can comfortably explore the brand's luxury vehicle lineup.

As the only Lincoln dealership serving the Grand Strand region, Beach Lincoln continues to provide convenient access to Lincoln vehicles for customers across Myrtle Beach and surrounding coastal communities. The newly renovated showroom reinforces the dealership's commitment to delivering a premium automotive retail experience.

In addition to the showroom transformation, Beach Lincoln's designation as a Lincoln Black Label dealer allows the dealership to offer Lincoln's most exclusive ownership experience. Lincoln Black Label offers clients curated vehicle themes, premium materials, enhanced ownership benefits, and personalized service to elevate the luxury vehicle experience.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce our newly renovated Lincoln showroom and to offer the Lincoln Black Label experience to drivers throughout the Grand Strand,” said Chris Wernett, Product Manager of Beach Lincoln.“These enhancements allow us to deliver the elevated, personalized experience Lincoln owners expect while continuing our commitment to exceptional service in the Myrtle Beach community.”

The renovated showroom was designed to create a comfortable, modern space where guests can explore Lincoln's award-winning SUV lineup while working with a knowledgeable team focused on delivering a first-class automotive experience.

Beach Lincoln invites drivers throughout Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand to visit the newly renovated showroom and experience Lincoln luxury firsthand.

About Beach Lincoln

Beach Lincoln, part of Beach Automotive Group, proudly serves drivers throughout Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand area. The dealership offers a full lineup of luxury Lincoln vehicles, white-glove service, and a commitment to delivering a premium customer experience. Learn more:

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Caption: Beach Lincoln Dealership Logo.

News Source: Beach Automotive

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