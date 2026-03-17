MENAFN - Amman Net) “In order to accomplish the right of self determination leading to an independent Palestinian state, all 159 countries that have recognized Palestine are obliged to immediately help end the Israeli occupation.”" />Countries that recognized Palestine must be involved in helping ending the occupation -book author tells Italians | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيس البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد

أخبار تقارير مقالات تحقيقات فيديو راديو البلد مشاريع نشاطات ومقابلات بودكاست عمان نت لايت English

Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلد الأردن، يدين الثلاثاء، الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية المتواصلة على لبنان، والتوغّل البرّيِّ الإسرائيلي في جنوب لبنان المنطقة العسكرية الجنوبية،تحبط مساء أمس الإثنين، محاولة تهريب كمية من المواد المخدرة بواسطة طائرة مسيّرة (درون) على واجهتها الغربية سقوط شظايا صاروخ في منطقة خالية بالرمثا شمالي المملكة، مشيرا إلى أنه لم ينتج عن الشظايا أي إصابات توقيع ملحق اتفاقية التعاون بين وزارة العمل ومؤسسة الإقراض الزراعي في وزارة العمل، الثلاثاء،بهدف دعم الباحثين عن عمل ومساعدتهم في إنشاء مشاريعهم الذاتية الصغيرة والمتوسطة في القطاع الزراعي في كافة محافظات المملكة وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، يؤكد الثلاثاء، مقتل أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني وقائد قوات الباسيج غلام رضا سليماني في غارات جوية الليلة الماضية جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، يعلن الثلاثاء، عن نشر قوات إضافية في لبنان إصابة اثنان من طواقم الطوارئ الطبية الكويتية جراء سقوط شظايا على مركز للإسعاف في الكويت الثلاثاء، ومقتل شخص من جنسية باكستانية بشظايا صاروخية في أبو ظبي ترتفع درجات الحرارة، الثلاثاء، لتسجل أعلى من معدلاتها المناخية بقليل، ويكون الطقس مشمسًا ولطيف الحرارة في أغلب المناطق، ودافئًا في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقبة × أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Countries that recognized Palestine must be involved in helping ending the occupation -book author tells Italians 03/17/2026 - 12:35 Amman net

“In order to accomplish the right of self determination leading to an independent Palestinian state, all 159 countries that have recognized Palestine are obliged to immediately help end the Israeli occupation.”

This was the theme of author Daoud Kuttab as he made a tour in Bologna, Bergamo and Milan of the Italian version of his book State of Palestine NOW. The book is also available in English, Spanish, German and French.

Published by Altreconomia and translated by Stefano Nanni, the Italian book tour March 13-15 included six locations, in which the March 15th event at one of the biggest solidarity fairs in Milano, was attended by around hundred participants.

Daoud Kuttab spoke about the schism between the support of the Italian people to Palestine and the refusal of the Georgia Meloni administration to recognize Palestine despite her earlier pledge to do so.“Your country's capital was the location of the signing of the Rome Statues in 1988, yet your own prime minister is cooperating with an Israeli prime minister wanted by the international court that was signed into international law in Italy,” Kuttab told audiences.

Kuttab's participation via teleconferencing due to his impossibility to fly caused by the Iran war included a video of the main themes in the book, a Q&A session with Italian audiences that covered various features surrounding ways to end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Among the topics covered, the difference in approach between calling for an independent Palestinian state on part of historic Palestine versus dealing theoretically with the dream of a single state with equal rights.“At a time that one side refuses to share power and insists on Jewish supremacy on all the land between the river and the sea, such a dream looks impossible”, Kuttab argued.

The award-winning Palestinian author didn't negate the one state idea but recalled the quote by the late Salah Khalaf (Abu Iyad) who said that“Palestinians want a Palestinian state for five minutes” and then they will decide future alliances including the possibility to confederations or federations with other nations.

Also discussed was the upcoming April municipal elections and the eight Fatah congress in May including the future of the popular imprisoned Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti and his supporters within the leading PLO faction.

Another Italian tour is being planned in May, potentially touching locations like Rome, Florence and Torino.

About the Book“State of Palestine Now”

The book State of Palestine Now by Jerusalem-based journalist Dawood Kuttab calls for the immediate establishment of a Palestinian state.

The 248-page book, available in English on Amazon, presents“practical and logical arguments for the best way to achieve peace in the Middle East.”

On the book's cover, the author notes that“146 out of 193 United Nations member states have recognized the State of Palestine, yet three permanent members of the UN Security Council-the United States, the United Kingdom, and France-have not. One of these, the United States, has blocked the Security Council's efforts to adopt the recommendations of the UN General Assembly, which overwhelmingly supported the establishment of the Palestinian state.”

State of Palestine Now is available in English on Amazon at.

The book is also expected to be published soon in other languages, including Arabic.