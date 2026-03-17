Debit Cards Usually Much Cheaper Than Credit Cards Abroad

For a holiday budget of CHF3,000 ($3,800), the costs for debit cards were between CHF1 and CHF170, depending on the provider, while credit cards cost between CHF25 and CHF180, Moneyland said on Tuesday.

Individual debit cards without a basic fee were particularly favourable, while credit cards, even in the low-cost variants, had significantly higher fees. Moneyland compared the offers of over a dozen card issuers.

The differences are mainly due to foreign currency fees and surcharges on exchange rates, Moneyland explained. Debit cards debit payments directly from the account, while credit cards charge additional fees. However, debit cards can also incur fixed fees per payment, making small amounts more expensive.

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Despite higher costs, credit cards remain widely used abroad. According to data from the Swiss National Bank (SNB), around CHF24.9 billion was transacted abroad with Swiss credit cards in 2025, and CHF15.4 billion with debit cards. In terms of the number of transactions, however, debit cards were slightly ahead of credit cards for the first time and thus continued to gain in importance.

Moneyland recommends that travellers take both types of card with them, as credit cards are often required for hotels or car hire, for example. In addition, payments abroad should always be made in the local currency and cash should be withdrawn using a debit card wherever possible, as credit cards charge particularly high fees.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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