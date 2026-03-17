'Forever Chemicals' Widely Dispersed In Swiss Soil

Researchers from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) and the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich, commissioned by the Federal Office for the Environment, have assessed 1,070 soil samples taken from 15 cantons, the ZHAW reported on Tuesday. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were detected in over 99% of the samples.

The median pollutant content of 2.4 micrograms per kilogram of dry matter exceeds previous estimates, as the report deliberately includes sites suspected of pollution. According to the researchers, this gives a more complete picture of the situation on the ground.

PFAS are a group of several thousand synthetic chemicals. Mountain pastures above 1,000 metres are the least contaminated.

This content was published on Oct 13, 2023 Synthetic PFAS chemicals are in everything from non-stick pans to clothing. But regulating these persistent substances is complex.