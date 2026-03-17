Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Forever Chemicals' Widely Dispersed In Swiss Soil

'Forever Chemicals' Widely Dispersed In Swiss Soil


2026-03-17 02:09:06
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Long-lasting pollutants are widespread in Swiss soil, a study shows. Sites associated with the use of fire-fighting foams or the spreading of sewage sludge show significantly higher contamination. This content was published on March 17, 2026 - 12:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Les polluants éternels largement répandus dans les sols suisses Original Read more: Les polluants éternels largement répandus dans les sols su

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Researchers from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) and the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich, commissioned by the Federal Office for the Environment, have assessed 1,070 soil samples taken from 15 cantons, the ZHAW reported on Tuesday. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were detected in over 99% of the samples.

The median pollutant content of 2.4 micrograms per kilogram of dry matter exceeds previous estimates, as the report deliberately includes sites suspected of pollution. According to the researchers, this gives a more complete picture of the situation on the ground.

PFAS are a group of several thousand synthetic chemicals. Mountain pastures above 1,000 metres are the least contaminated.

More More 'We must break the taboo that 'forever chemicals' are indispensable'

This content was published on Oct 13, 2023 Synthetic PFAS chemicals are in everything from non-stick pans to clothing. But regulating these persistent substances is complex.

Read more: 'We must break the taboo that 'forever chemicals' are indispens

MENAFN17032026000210011054ID1110873790



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search