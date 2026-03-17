LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Business operations successfully launched – first revenue generated

17.03.2026 / 11:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS | LIBERO football finance AG Frankfurt am Main, March 17, 2026 / 11:00 a.m. CET/CEST

The issuer is responsible for the content of this press release. Business operations successfully launched – first revenue generated LIBERO football finance AG announces the successful launch of its business operations. LIBERO football finance AG presented the LIBERO Exchange platform to a broad public for the first time at the SPOBIS Congress on February 4 and 5 in Hamburg, thereby kicking off the active marketing of the platform. Following the congress, LIBERO's business operations commenced as planned. In the first three weeks following the marketing launch, revenue of approximately €50,000 was generated. In addition to soccer clubs from German-speaking countries, active business contacts now also exist with clubs in Belgium, France, Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain. With the help of the LIBERO network, these contacts and the volume of business will be actively expanded further in the coming months. The LIBERO Exchange is a platform for brokering any financing requests a soccer club may have. On the financing side, LIBERO has secured not only banks but also credit funds as lenders. Two innovative examples of fund financing-squad financing and a permanent credit line for clubs-are featured on the LIBERO homepage with brief profiles. In summary, the LIBERO Exchange offers the following advantages:

A diverse range of providers reduces costs for the clubs

Solution to the problem of large loan limits

Easy formation of financing consortia

Quick, high-quality assessment from the LIBERO network

Quick decisions thanks to new financing providers

Systematic data provision for lenders Uniform rating for soccer clubs (in progress) In addition to financing matters, soccer clubs can also post all other service requests on the LIBERO Exchange. Dr. Dirk Rogowski, CEO of LIBERO football finance AG, comments:“We are very satisfied with the launch of our business operations. The initial revenue of approximately €50,000 within just three weeks of the marketing launch shows that our LIBERO Exchange platform is striking a real chord in the market. We are particularly pleased that, in addition to clubs from German-speaking countries, we have already been able to establish active business contacts in seven other European countries. In our view, this confirms the international potential of our platform. With the combination of a diverse range of providers and innovative financing solutions such as squad financing and permanent credit lines, we offer clubs real added value. We will continue to systematically expand our network in the coming months and are confident that LIBERO Exchange will establish itself as the central financing platform in European soccer." Contact: Dr. Dirk Rogowski, CEO,... About LIBERO football finance AG Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) specializes in providing comprehensive support to soccer clubs in all financing and profitability matters and offers extensive consulting services covering all economic aspects of professional soccer clubs. Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are statements that do not describe past facts. Such statements in this announcement relate, among other things, to LIBERO's expected future business performance, expected efficiency gains and synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for value creation at LIBERO, as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs, and other financial developments and disclosures. These forward-looking statements are based on the Management Board's current plans, expectations, estimates, and forecasts. They depend on a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the state of the financial markets in Germany, Europe, the U.S., and other regions where LIBERO generates a significant portion of its revenue and holds a significant portion of its assets, the price development of assets and the evolution of market volatility, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve the business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures, and methods, risks arising from changes in legislation, and other risks. Forward-looking statements are therefore valid only as of the date they are made. LIBERO is under no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Dr. Dirk Rogowski

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