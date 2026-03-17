Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project To Be Fully Operational By December 2026, Says Mos

MENAFN - KNN India)The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (HEP), with a total capacity of 2,000 MW, is progressing towards full commissioning by December 2026, with two units already operational and supplying power to beneficiaries, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik has said.

In a written reply to a question in Parliament, the Minister said the project, being implemented by NHPC Limited on the Subansiri River along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, comprises eight units of 250 MW each, of which the remaining units will be commissioned in a phased manner.

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate about 7,422 million units (MU) of electricity annually, significantly contributing to the country's renewable energy capacity.

It is also envisaged to provide flood moderation benefits in the Brahmaputra Valley and support grid stability by balancing intermittent renewable sources such as solar and wind, along with providing peaking power to the national grid.

The project has received necessary environmental and forest clearances, and downstream riverbank protection and erosion control measures have been implemented. Dam safety is being ensured in accordance with the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, under the guidance of the National Dam Safety Authority.

NHPC has also undertaken multiple initiatives for the benefit of local communities. During the construction phase, employment has been provided to around 7,000 local workers, while CSR initiatives in areas such as education, healthcare, sanitation, skill development and rural development are being implemented.

In addition, livelihood programmes have benefited nearly 5,000 women, and infrastructure development, including roads and bridges, has improved connectivity in surrounding areas.



(KNN Bureau)

