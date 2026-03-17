Several Steps Being Taken To Boost Green Textile Adoption: Govt

MENAFN - KNN India)A series of policy interventions focusing on sustainable manufacturing, green financing and eco-friendly production processes are being implemented to accelerate the adoption of green textiles and enhance sectoral competitiveness, Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh has said.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister stated that a pilot initiative titled“Eliminating Hazardous Chemicals from Apparel Fashion Supply Chain” is being implemented across eight clusters and four fashion houses to promote eco-friendly and organic textile production, while also generating consumer awareness for sustainable clothing.

He further noted that an Environment Sustainability and Governance (ESG) Task Force has been constituted to deliberate on key issues related to sustainable production, certification and exports.

The Task Force has facilitated industry-focused platforms such as Circular Samvaad and Cluster Exchange Mechanism to encourage knowledge sharing and adoption of best practices.

As part of broader sustainability efforts, studies and roadmap documents-including BREF/COINDS-have been developed to guide the textile sector towards improved water and energy efficiency, along with better chemical management systems.

Highlighting technology upgradation, Singh said that under the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS), more than 1,117 energy-efficient machines have been supported to promote resource efficiency in textile manufacturing.

The Integrated Processing Development Scheme (IPDS) has also supported the establishment and upgradation of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), with multiple projects implementing Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technology to minimise environmental impact.

In addition, the upcoming PM MITRA Parks are expected to play a critical role in advancing sustainable textile manufacturing by providing integrated infrastructure, including wastewater recycling systems, scientific waste management and shared utilities to optimise resource use.

Research and development efforts under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) are further driving innovation in waste-to-fibre technologies, enabling conversion of textile waste and biomass into advanced green materials such as carbon fibres and functional textiles.

To strengthen financial support for sustainability, the government has introduced the MSE-GIFT and MSE-SPICE schemes under the RAMP Programme, offering incentives such as interest subvention and capital subsidies to encourage micro and small enterprises to adopt green practices.

(KNN Bureau)

