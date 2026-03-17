Roboforce Raises $52 Million To Scale Physical AI Robots For Industrial Labor

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) RoboForce, a pioneer in what is being called“physical AI-powered robo-labor”, has secured a $52 million oversubscribed funding round, bringing the total raised to $67 million.

The round was led by YZi Labs (a $10 billion fund) with participation from Jerry Yang (co-founder and former CEO of Yahoo!), who join existing investors Myron Scholes (Nobel Laureate economist), Gary Rieschel (founding partner of Qiming Ventures), Carnegie Mellon University, and beyond.

The new capital will accelerate the company's next-generation robot foundation model, scale general-purpose physical AI robots, and drive manufacturing readiness for commercial deployment.

Industrial operators are facing a persistent and growing gap: essential work that is physically demanding, repetitive, and safety-critical still depends on increasingly scarce human labor, slowing project timelines and increasing safety risk.

RoboForce's solution is designed to take on the high-risk, tedious work across demanding industrial environments such as utility-scale solar, data centers, mining, shipping, manufacturing, and logistics.

“Robo-Labor is essential for work that is dull, dirty, and dangerous,” said Leo Ma, founder and CEO of RoboForce.“This problem centers on human workers' availability, cost, and safety, and its impact spans across most critical industrial sectors. Our mission is to elevate humans into safer, higher value roles while robots take on the most demanding industrial tasks.”

The capital raise strengthens RoboForce's execution across three core pillars, accelerating the expansion of its Physical AI platform and Robo-Labor deployments:

Powering its robot foundation model and AI data flywheel, integrating real-world fleet data and high-fidelity simulation to build a closed-loop system that compounds intelligence across deployments.

Scaling manufacturing and advancing the physical AI robot platform, ramping production and strengthening global supply chain operations to ensure reliable performance in harsh, dynamic industrial environments.

Driving commercialization and revenue growth, moving active pilot programs toward production deployments and establishing recurring revenue across critical industrial sectors.

RoboForce is building an advanced physical AI foundation model and robotics stack in collaboration with Nvidia, leveraging Nvidia's end-to-end computing and simulation technologies as its AI backbone.

Powered by Nvidia Jetson Thor at the edge, Nvidia Isaac Sim and Nvidia Isaac Lab open frameworks for simulation and robot learning, Nvidia Cosmos for synthetic data generation, and Nvidia Osmo for cloud-to-edge orchestration, RoboForce is creating a continuous data flywheel that accelerates policy learning and enables reliable, scalable deployment in complex industrial environments.